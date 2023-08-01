From #GentleMinions to Barbiecore, here's why we should be dressing up for the movies more often

Pop culture's biggest moment in fashion isn't taking place on the Oscars red carpet, at the NYFW runway or on the steep steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art. Rather, it's taking place in a more humble arena: the movie theaters.

They may be devoid of major designers, swanky press and an appearance from Anna Wintour, but free fashion shows have been on display at our local AMC, Regal and favorite indie theaters. It's an ongoing trend in which people dress up thematically in anticipation of watching their favorite films on the big screen. That could mean re-creating certain outfits of prominent characters or just embodying certain themes and concepts. Outfits can range from simple to extravagant, with some die-hard fans making their outfits and accessories all from scratch.

Take for example last summer's phenomena, in which countless teenagers and young adults showed up in droves to watch "Minions: The Rise of Gru," wearing coats and full-length suits akin to the ones worn by the film's felonious protagonist Gru. The trend, known formally as GentleMinions (a play of gentleman and the franchise's yellow minions characters), was harmless for the most part (aside from a few wild instances). But most of all, the practice underscored the overall fun of going to and enjoying the movies. Those who took part in the trend also made TikToks of themselves strutting up to the theaters with their fellow Gru besties in tow, purchasing snacks from a bewildered concession worker and cheering and clapping during certain scenes from the film. It's all so juvenile and, quite frankly, ridiculous and absurd. But that's also what made the trend all the more appealing — so much so that #GentleMinions exceeded 24 million views on TikTok.

We also saw a similar trend amongst Marvel fans, albeit with less of the puerile, rowdy energy. Several fans celebrated the premiere of "Black Panther" by showing up to their theaters, decked out in traditional African clothing and character costumes. For them, dressing up was a way to showcase their excitement for a film heralded as a cultural movement.

"[I] will be among the millions of Black Panther fans around the world celebrating the release of what may be the blackest, most brilliant superhero movie to ever hit theaters," wrote Amira Rasool for Teen Vogue. "And much like every Black and brilliant event that has ever existed, the dress code must properly reflect the spirit of the occasion."

People dressed up for the latest "Spider-Man" films, notably wearing MJ's signature outfit of black Chucks, cropped jeans and a graphic tee with a sweater or blazer-style jacket thrown on top. People also wore their own renditions of Miles Morales' and Gwen Stacy's individual spidey suits to go watch the highly anticipated "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse."

Outside of Marvel, people donned fake mustaches along with Mario-themed hats and shirts in anticipation of watching "The Super Mario Bros. Movie." And most recently, moviegoers flocked to their local theaters to watch "Barbie," the Greta Gerwig-directed romp, in ensembles that Barbie would approve of. That consisted of outfits with several shades of pink, bows, ruffles, patterns and, of course, sparkles. Some eager viewers took it a step further by recreating a few of the Mattel character's signature looks. Others even dressed up as Ken, Barbie's charismatic counterpart who's best known for wearing a pair of beach shorts along with a beach shirt.

Like many have said before, fashion has the power to unite us and celebrate all that makes us unique. So it makes sense why dressing up for the movies has been so appealing lately, especially after a ruthless pandemic temporarily shut down and even closed many local theaters for months. Many were forced to bid adieu to their sole place of comfort. Many lost their communities and fandoms. Now that theaters have opened their doors again, moviegoers are looking to celebrate togetherness. And what better way to do it — and feel it — than play "dress up" with like-minded fans and enthusiasts.

Dressing up for the movies also creates a special event from an accessible, ordinary and everyday activity. Call it the People's Met Gala if you will. Not everyone has the opportunity to walk the red carpet and attend swanky film premieres, fashion events or major concerts (like ones for Beyoncé or Taylor Swift). However, showing up to your local theater in your favorite fit does not have to be costly, and it allows both cinephiles and fashionistas the chance to openly express themselves, making the experience all the more special.

It goes without saying that such fashion trends are just incredibly fun. That's why people have been doing it for years and more people should engage in it for future film premieres. I don't think we ever outgrow playing dress-up. That same childhood joy lives in us forever. It's why cosplay — a portmanteau of "costume play" — is so appealing. And it's why Halloween remains a profitable holiday, even though trick-or-treating may not be appropriate for all ages.

Dressing up for the movies is certainly here to stay, and it will be fascinating to see how moviegoers will get creative with it in the future. People already have plans to dress up for "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles," which hits theaters Aug. 2, and "Five Nights at Freddy's," which comes out in October. So, perhaps, we'll be seeing a ton of turtle and animatronics costumes very soon?