At last, it's Met Gala night, when celebrities grace the steps of New York City's Metropolitan Museum of Art in haute couture for all to judge and admire.

This year's exhibition theme, called "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty," honors the late fashion designer's artistic vision and enduring legacy. It has also been at the center of controversy, as many questioned why the event chose to celebrate an individual — albeit a widely acclaimed individual — who made a string of islamophobic, misogynistic, racist and fatphobic remarks.

Last month, the High Fashion Met Gala's Twitter account, which is not associated with the Met Costume Institute, tweeted that they would not be "celebrating this year's met gala as our values don't align with the selection of Karl Lagerfeld as the theme." Actor Jameela Jamil also took to Instagram to question the theme, asking, "Why is THIS who we celebrate when there are so many AMAZING designers out there who aren't bigoted white men? . . . You don't get to stand for justice in these areas, and then attend the celebration of someone who reveled in his own public disdain for marginalized people."

Amid the backlash and praise, attendees stepped onto the ~ white ~ carpet (which greatly resembled the design of an old-school Dixie Cup) in looks dedicated to Lagerfeld's most iconic designs, his own personal sleek style and, yes, even his blue-cream tortie Birman cat, Choupette Lagerfeld. A few looks paid homage to the camellia, Chanel's signature flower, and bridal wear, which Lagerfeld was best known for designing and showcasing. There were also no shortages of monochromatic outfits, old Hollywood glam and black tie dress.

However, we're here for the most daring, over-the-top and show-stopping looks at the Gala. From Doja Cat to Lil Nas X, here are the 18 most buzzworthy Met Gala outfits you need to see:

01 Michaela Coel: Cover your lady bits in gold! Michaela Coel at Met Gala 2023 in NYC (Noam Galai/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images) Coel, who co-hosted this year's event alongside Penélope Cruz, Roger Federer and Dua Lipa, was quite literally "dripping in gold" in a bejeweled ensemble that cheekily highlighted her naughty bits. The sheer gown was also topped with an ornate collar that doubled as a gaudy choker. In conversation with La La Anthony on the white carpet, Coel revealed that her dress featured 130,000 crystals, 26,000 mixed stones, and took over 3,800 hours to create. Talk about that attention to detail!

03 Quinta Brunson: The eighth Wonder of the World Quinta Brunson at Met Gala 2023 in NYC (Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue) While Brunson's dusty pink and mesh black look definitely turned heads on the carpet, it was her towering hair that wowed everyone all around. The "Abbott Elementary" creator and star, who also made her Met Gala debut, wore braids gathered into three rounded sections with pink feathers. As Allure's Jesa Marie Calaor wrote , "There's the Colosseum, the Eiffel Tower, the Burj Khalifa — and now Quinta Brunson's hair at the Met Gala 2023."

04 Brian Tyree Henry: Bourgeois-inspired high fashion Brian Tyree Henry at Met Gala 2023 in NYC (Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images) Let's admit it, men's fashion on the red carpet can oftentimes be a major snooze fest. But that wasn't the case with Henry, who brought the heat with a bourgeois-inspired suit covered in black lace ruffles and strings of black-and-white pearls. Netizens on Twitter were absolutely in awe of Henry's look. "Brian Tyree Henry did not come to play with you amateurs out here in these fashion streets!!! #MetGala," wrote one fan. In the same vein, another tweeted, "Let's look at Brian Tyree Henry again. The opulence! The contrast in color and texture! The stance!"

05 Doja Cat: Choupette, is that you? Doja Cat at Met Gala 2023 in NYC (Noam Galai/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images) "SNL's" Chloe Fineman may have brought a cat-shaped purse in honor of Choupette, but it was Doja Cat who took it a step further to actually dress up as the posh feline. The rapper donned a figure-fitting silver, jeweled gown with a fitted cap adorned with cat ears. Of course, the highlight of her fit was the cat-like facial prosthetics. We think Choupette definitely approved of Doja's Met Gala debut!

06 Jared Leto: Choupette, is that you again? Jared Leto at Met Gala 2023 in NYC (Noam Galai/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images) We thought no one would be able to one-up Doja Cat and boy, were we wrong! Leto, the king of wacky Met Gala ensembles, danced onto the carpet in a full-body cat costume, giving Furries everywhere representation on the red carpet. Underneath his big cat head, Leto rocked a bold makeup look with black eyeliner and silver metallic-toned eyeshadow.

07 David Byrne: An environmentally conscious king David Byrne at Met Gala 2023 in NYC (Mike Coppola/Getty Images) Byrne, the acclaimed singer-songwriter, channeled his love for cycling on the white carpet by bringing his bicycle. Although his vehicle stole the show, Byrne's all-white suit and yellow colored tennis shoes with blue laces also garnered applause online. "David Byrne arrived it's okay you can close the red carpet now," wrote one fan on Twitter.

08 Lil Nas X: Nudity, but make it sparkle Lil Nas X at Met Gala 2023 in NYC (Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images) The 24-year-old rapper took home the best dressed award with his nude silver look. Lil Nas X glistened on the carpet in silver sequins, pearls and an ornate face mask, complete with a pair of whiskers (yet another nod to Choupette!). The rapper also showed off a beautiful set of manicured nails, a bejeweled silver thong and matching colored boots.

09 Taika Waititi & Rita Ora: The real-life Morticia and Gomez Taika Waititi & Rita Ora at Met Gala 2023 in NYC (Noam Galai/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images) The couple's coordinated look resembled a modern-day rendition of Morticia and Gomez Addams. Waititi wore a pair of white trousers and dress shoes with a silky gray toned blazer coat. Next to him was Ora, who wore a trailing black gown paired with silver jewels that dripped down from her manicured black nails. "WOW rita ora really ate this look up i am fully obsessed with it!!" wrote one fan on Twitter. Yup, so are we!

10 Florence Pugh: The eighth ninth Wonder of the World Florence Pugh at Met Gala 2023 in NYC (Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images) The "Don't Worry Darling" star went all out for her Met Gala look with a sky-high, feathered black headpiece and a black-and-white gown with a super long train. It's also worth noting that Pugh shaved her head for the grand event — earlier that day, she was seen sporting a shoulder-length bob with bangs, which was all gone when she arrived at the carpet.

11 Maya Hawke: The bridal coat Maya Hawke at Met Gala 2023 in NYC (Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images) Bridal attire and long, sweeping trains were the two main stars at this year's Met Gala. While most stars chose to wear one or the other, Hawke decided to wear both. The "Stranger Things" actor wore a feathery white mini dress with a matching coat fitted with a high collar and a long train.

12 Janelle Monae: An epic transformation Janelle Monae at Met Gala 2023 in NYC (Noam Galai/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images) Monae initially graced the carpet in an oversized, black-and-white coat alongside a towering updo and matching toned scarf. Within a few minutes, Monae's large coat came off to reveal a cone-shaped mesh dress and blocky white heels. Underneath it all, Monae wore a black bra and matching underwear.

13 Cara Delevingne: Yes, leg warmers are still in fashion Cara Delevingne at Met Gala 2023 in NYC (ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images) Leg warmers were the "it" accessory in the early 2000's and they still continue to be an "it" accessory today. Take it from Delevingne, who donned an over-the-knee pair of warmers underneath a low V-neck white dress with big, swooping sleeves.

14 Anok Yai: A look from the future Anok Yai at Met Gala 2023 in NYC (Noam Galai/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images) The 25-year-old model wore a figure-fitting gold dress adorned with sequins and mesh at the bottom and cascading jewels. The finishing touches were a pair of teardrop earrings and mesh visor sunglasses, which covered both her forehead and eyes – a high-fashion tribute to Lagerfeld's penchant for wearing shades.

15 Yung Miami & Sean "Diddy" Combs: Chic cone of shame Yung Miami and Sean "Diddy" Combs at Met Gala 2023 in NYC (Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Karl Lagerfeld) In addition to confirming their relationship status on the white carpet, Yung Miami and Diddy stepped out in a matching black outfits — Yung Miami wore a mesh black gown with strings of pearls and a furry high collar (cone of shame? more like cone of fame!) while Diddy wore an all-black suit, complete with a regal gown decorated in black flowers.

16 Alton Mason: Here comes the bride Alton Mason at Met Gala 2023 in NYC (Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images) Taking bridal wear to a whole new level, Mason, who was the first Black model to walk a Chanel show, wore a lace corset bodysuit (nipples exposed) with lace tights, lace sleeves, a trailing lace veil and matching white lace boots. He also carried a bouquet of white flowers.

17 Jeremy Pope: The power couple reigns supreme A$AP Rocky and Rihanna at Met Gala 2023 in NYC (Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue) The annual stars of the Met Gala, who are also always fashionably late, wowed the crowd with their bridal and semi-casual looks. ASAP Rocky stood by Rihanna in a pair of jeans, worn underneath what looks like a kilt, a button down white shirt, tie and blazer. As for Rihanna, she wore a bridal dress that featured a trailing skirt and a boxy top covered in big, white flowers.