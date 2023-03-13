Before the 95th annual Oscars kicked off at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, the fun began on the red carpet.

OK, so actually there was no red carpet this year — it's been described as a "champagne" carpet instead. According to Lisa Love, who was part of the Academy Awards'creative team alongside Met Gala creative director Raúl Àvila, the color was specifically chosen to "evoke the sunset, because this is the sunset before the golden hour."

As one might expect, the carpet got dirty pretty quickly and had to be first recut and then replaced so none of the muddied patches would be visible. Of course that didn't stop the nominees from striking a pose while showing off their Oscar outfits, which ranged from elegant and classy to bold and extravagant.

Although the Academy has never had a strict dress code, it pushed for one in 2021, telling attendees in an email that "Formal is totally cool if you want to go there, but casual is really not." That meant ballroom gowns, tuxedos and suits were cool. Jeans, a leopard-printed bikini and, yes, even a swan dress were not cool. Despite the wardrobe limitations, this year's nominees managed to steal the show by adding pops of color, plenty of sequins and so much tulle (literally, so much tulle!) into their formal wear.

Specifically, there were four major trends we saw on the carpet. The first was the effortlessly romantic look, which featured a beautiful color palette of white, neutral, champagne, blush and pink. The second was the brave look, which featured bold jewel tones and color-blocking (think clashing colors all included in one uniform outfit). Then there's the SunnyD look, which featured nothing but yellows and oranges — all summery tones. And lastly, there's the playful and unconventional look, which basically means men who strayed away from the usual black tuxedo. This look also featured high-collars, fun brooches and elongated, colorful lapels.

There were more than 180 outfits from this year's champagne carpet, so we narrowed it down to the most notable ones. Even so, that came to 46, along with more information on who wore them.

01 Florence Pugh Florence Pugh attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California (Arturo Holmes/Getty Images) After appearing in three films last year — "Don't Worry Darling," "The Wonder" and as the voice of Goldilocks in "Puss in Boots: The Last Wish" — Pugh will next star in Zach Braff's "The Good Person." She also recently finished shooting "Dune 2." Pugh wore a show-stopping neutral draped Valentino gown with a pair of black shorts underneath.

02 Janelle Monae Janelle Monáe attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California (Arturo Holmes/Getty Images) Monáe played a relentless school teacher who avenges her sister's death in Rian Johnson's "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery," which was nominated for Best Adapted Screenplay. Monáe wore a custom Vera Wang gown that featured a plunging bra top and a bright orange skirt.

03 Angela Bassett Angela Bassett attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California (Arturo Holmes/Getty Images) Bassett reprised her role as Ramona in "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," which earned her a nomination for best supporting actress. The film itself received five nominations and won the award for best costume design. On the champagne carpet, Bassett turned heads in a bold purple Moschino gown with a dramatic, asymmetrical neckline and an elegant mermaid silhouette.

04 Michelle Yeoh Michelle Yeoh attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 12, 2023 (VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images) Yeoh won the best actress award for her performance in "Everything Everywhere All at Once," which received an astounding 11 Oscar nods. Yeoh will also star in "Transformers: Rise of the Beasts" and Kenneth Branagh's "A Haunting in Venice." She also turned heads on the champagne carpet with her ethereal white fringe Dior gown and dainty headpiece.

05 Jamie Lee Curtis Jamie Lee Curtis attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 12, 2023 (VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images) Lee Curtis, who donned a radiant jeweled gown, beat her "Everything Everywhere All at Once" co-star Stephanie Hsu to take home the Oscar for best supporting actress — her first Academy Award ever!

06 Mindy Kaling Mindy Kaling attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California (Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic) Kaling, who is the executive producer of "Velma" and the voice of its titular character, wore a custom white Vera Wang gown with a cut-out bodice and detached sleeves.

07 Cate Blanchett Cate Blanchett attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California (Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic) Blanchett received a best actress nomination for her role in the musical-drama "Tár," which earned six total Oscar nominations. She's also set to star in Eli Roth's upcoming sci-fi action comedy "Borderlands." Blanchett wore a black-and-blue '80s-inspired Louis Vuitton gown.

08 Stephanie Hsu Stephanie Hsu attends the 95th Oscars (Arturo Holmes/Getty Images) Nominated for best supporting actress, Hsu wowed viewers with her moving performance as Joy/Jobu Tupaki in "Everything Everywhere All at Once." She also took center stage alongside David Byrne to perform Mitski's "This Is a Life." Hsu wore a Barbie-inspired gown with a strapless bodice and bubble hem.

09 Kerry Condon Kerry Condon attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California (Mike Coppola/Getty Images) Condon earned a best supporting actress nomination for her performance in "The Banshees of Inisherin." She wore a one-strap yellow gown by Versace.

10 James Hong James Hong attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California (Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic) Hong starred in the Oscar-nominated films "Turning Red" and "Everything Everywhere All at Once." He wore a simple suit and a blue bowtie adorned with Waymond's signature googly eyes.

11 Zoë Saldana Zoe Saldana attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California (Mike Coppola/Getty Images) Saldana reprised her role as Neytiri Sully in "Avatar: The Way of Water" — which earned four nominations — and is set to star in "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3." She wore a blush-colored Fendi slip dress with mesh details and a silver necklace.

12 Hong Chau Chau received a best supporting actress nomination for her role in "The Whale." She also starred in "The Menu" and will star in Wes Anderson's upcoming romantic comedy-drama "Asteroid City." Chau wore a custom pink Prada gown with a Mandarin collar that paid tribute to her Vietnamese heritage.

13 Ke Huy Quan Ke Huy Quan attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California (Mike Coppola/Getty Images) Quan took home the best supporting actor award for his role as the lovable Waymond in "Everything Everywhere All at Once." He wore a black single-breasted tuxedo by Giorgio Armani with a black bowtie and his signature black-rimmed glasses.

14 Allison Williams Allison Williams attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California ( Arturo Holmes/Getty Images) Following her epic battle with M3GAN — the titular character in the horror film "M3GAN" — Williams stepped onto the champagne carpet, wearing a sheer pink Giambattista Valli couture gown.

15 Sandra Oh Sandra Oh attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 12, 2023 (FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images) After appearing in three films — "Umma," "Turning Red" and "The Same Storm" — Oh will star in an upcoming untitled comedy film alongside Awkwafina, Jason Schwartzman, Tony Hale, Holland Taylor and Will Ferrell. Oh wore a yellow-orange Giambattista Valli gown with a statement choker.

16 Monica Barbaro Monica Barbaro attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California (Arturo Holmes/Getty Images) Barbaro starred as Lieutenant Natasha "Phoenix" Trace in "Top Gun: Maverick," which earned six nominations and took home the award for Best Sound. She also starred in Jonah Feingold's rom-com "At Midnight." Barbaro wore a two-toned Elie Saab haute couture gown with a plunging V-neck and a gorgeous full skirt.

17 Ariana DeBose Ariana DeBose attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California (Arturo Holmes/Getty Images) The " West Side Story" actor is set to star as Calypso in the upcoming superhero film "Kraven the Hunter." DeBose wore a custom white Atelier Versace gown with diamond jewels and a $7,500 Omega Constellation watch

18 Jennifer Connelly Jennifer Connelly attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California (Mike Coppola/Getty Images) Connelly starred in the Oscar-nominated "Top Gun: Maverick" and in "Bad Behaviour," which premiered at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival on Jan. 21. She wore an off-shoulder Louis Vuitton gown with a sparkly centerpiece.

19 Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 12, 2023 (FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images) Following his performances in "DC League of Super-Pets" and "Black Adam," Johnson is set to appear in the action-adventure Christmas film "Red One." Johnson also stole the show in a ballet pink suit, a matching rose pin and a black bow-tie.

20 Halle Berry Halle Berry attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California (Arturo Holmes/Getty Images) Berry starred in the sci-fi disaster film "Moonfall." She will also star in the upcoming sci-fi adventure film "The Mothership." She walked the champagne carpet in a high-slit Tamara Ralph white gown adorned with flower jewels on the collar and hip.

21 Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert Daniel Kwan & Daniel Scheinert at 95th Oscars (Neilson Barnard/Getty Images) Collectively known as the Daniels, the film directors took home several awards — including best director — for their hit film "Everything Everywhere All at Once." The pair both wore crimson at the ceremony — Kwan wore a crimson suit with gold floral designs along the sleeves and the word "Punk" written across his back (similar to Evelyn's Lunar New Year party look) while Scheinert wore a crimson shirt under his suit.

22 Danai Gurira Danai Gurira attends the 95th Oscars (Mike Coppola/Getty Images) Gurira, who played fearless warrior Okoye in "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," donned a black sleeveless Jason Wu gown along with a towering updo that honored her African roots.

23 Nicole Kimpel and Antonio Banderas Nicole Kimpel and Antonio Banderas attend the 95th Oscars (Kevin Mazur/Getty Images) Banderas voiced the swashbuckling eponym of the Oscar-nominated animated film "Puss in Boots: The Last Wish." He will also star in "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny." Banderas wore an elegant black-and-white suit with a black bow-tie and black shoes.

24 Sarah Polley Sarah Polley attends the 95th Oscars (Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic) Polley won the best writing (adapted screenplay) award for her film "Women Talking," based on the 2018 novel of the same name by Miriam Toews. She wore a suit with a white button up, a bow-tie and a rose pin.

25 Michelle Williams Michelle Williams attends the 95th annual Oscars (Arturo Holmes/Getty Images) Williams was nominated for best actress for her stellar performance as the character based on Steven Spielberg's mother in "The Fabelmans." She wore a sleeveless Chanel dress with an angelic, sheer cape and a diamond choker.

26 Rooney Mara Rooney Mara attends the 95th Oscars (Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic) Mara, who starred in "Women Talking," wore a white tulle wrap dress knotted at the bottom along with matching colored heels and layered chokers.

27 Salma Hayek Salma Hayek attends the 95th Oscars (Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic) Hayek voiced Kitty Softpaws, the ex-fiancée of Puss in the Oscar-nominated film "Puss in Boots: The Last Wish." She also starred in the hit film "Magic Mike's Last Dance." Hayek stepped out in a bold orange sequin-embroidered gown custom designed by Gucci. She finished her look off with a stylish gold clutch.

28 Cara Delevingne Cara Delevingne attends the 95th Oscars (Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic) Delevingne appeared in the second season of Hulu's popular mystery comedy-drama series "Only Murders in the Building." She wore an eye-catching red Elie Saab gown with a thigh-high slit and a chic diamond choker.

29 David Byrne David Byrne attends the 95th Oscars (Neilson Barnard/Getty Images) Byrne joined Stephanie Hsu to perform Mitski's "This Is a Life" from "Everything Everywhere All at Once." In addition to donning a pair of hot dog fingers on stage, Byrne wore a crisp all-white suit, akin to Col. Sanders' classic get-up.

30 Ram Charan Ram Charan attends the 95th Oscars (Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagi) Charan starred as Alluri Sitarama Raju, an ambitious officer for the British Raj, in the Telugu-language epic action film "RRR." He wore a sleek black bandhgala, or a straight-fitting band collared jacket, adorned with medallion brooches.

31 Rihanna Rihanna attends the 95th Oscars (Arturo Holmes/Getty Images) A month after her halftime performance at this year's Super Bowl, Rihanna took center stage at the Oscars to perform "Lift Me Up," the lead single from "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" and a nominee for best original song. As for Rihanna's champagne carpet look, the singer wore a custom Alaïa leather dress over a sheer bodysuit that exposed her very pregnant belly.

32 Samuel L. Jackson Samuel L. Jackson attends the 95th Oscars (VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images) Jackson will star in the upcoming superhero film "The Marvels," slated to premiere in November. He wore a metallic silver suit with a white button-up and a matching silver bowtie.

33 Lady Gaga Lady Gaga attends the 95th Oscars (Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic) Gaga performed "Hold My Hand," the lead single from "Top Gun: Maverick," which earned a nomination for best original song. Before she took off all her makeup and put on a black T-shirt, ripped jeans and sneakers, Gaga graced the champagne carpet in a sheer black Versace dress with an exposed corset and a drop-waist full skirt.

34 Austin Butler Austin Butler attends the 95th Oscars (Mike Coppola/Getty Images) Butler played Elvis in Baz Luhrmann's biographical drama "Elvis," which earned eight Oscar nominations. Butler wore a black velvet suit by Saint Laurent with a white button down, black dress shoes and Cartier jewelry.

35 Ana de Armas Ana de Armas attends the 95th Oscars (Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic) De Armas earned a nomination as best actress for her portrayal of Marilyn Monroe in "Blonde." She paid tribute to Monroe in a figure-fitting, metallic-colored gown, similar to Monroe's famed "Happy Birthday" dress.

36 Harry Shum Jr. Harry Shum Jr. attends the 95th Oscars (Mike Coppola/Getty Images) Shum, who made us laugh as chef Chad in "Everything Everywhere All at Once," wore a white kimono-style Adeam jacket with a navy belt, matching navy pants and Christian Louboutin shoes.

37 Paul Mescal Paul Mescal attends the 95th Oscars (Mike Coppola/Getty Images) Mescal was nominated as best actor for his performance in the coming-of-age film "Aftersun." On the champagne carpet, he rocked a retro white Gucci suit with a black bowtie, red rose pin and flared pants.

38 Brian Tyree Henry Brian Tyree Henry attends the 95th annual Oscars (Mike Coppola/Getty Images) Henry was nominated as best supporting actor for his role in Lila Neugebauer's dramatic film "Causeway." He also starred as Lemon in the action comedy film "Bullet Train" and will star in the superhero film "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse." On the champagne carpet, he wore an all-white blazer with lace detailing on the collar and lapels.

39 Malala Yousafzai Malala Yousafzai attends the 95th Oscars (Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic) Yousafzai served as an executive producer of "Joyland," which was the first Pakistani film to premiere at the Cannes Film Festival. Yousafzai wore a hooded Ralph Lauren gown embellished with silver sequins.

40 Halle Bailey Halle Bailey attends the 95th Oscars (Arturo Holmes/Getty Images) Bailey, who will play Ariel in the upcoming live-action Disney film "The Little Mermaid," channeled her character on the champagne carpet with a sheer aqua-colored corset gown.

41 Laverne Cox Laverne Cox attends the 95th Oscars (Kayla Oaddams/WireImage) Host of the E! television series "Live from the Red Carpet," Cox embraced the color blocking trend and wore a vintage Vera Wang gown with a taupe bodice, a bright blue train, a black skirt and matching black sleeves.

42 Sigourney Weaver Sigourney Weaver attends the 95th Oscars (ike Coppola/Getty Images) Alongside Saldana, Weaver returned to "Avatar: The Way of Water" as Dr. Grace Augustine and the daughter of her avatar. She wore a champagne-colored Givenchy dress with Fernando Jorge jewelry and pointed heels.

43 Kate Hudson Kate Hudson attends the 95th Oscars (Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic) Hudson played an ex-supermodel turned fashion-designer in "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery," and will next star in the comedy "A Little White Lie." Hudson dazzled the carpet in a silver mermaid-inspired gown custom made by Rodarte.

44 Marlee Matlin Marlee Matlin attends the 95th Oscars (Kayla Oaddams/WireImage) Matlin returned to the ceremony alongside "CODA" co-star Troy Kotsur. She wore a dramatic all-black gown with feathers at the bottom alongside a cropped black jacket.

45 Melissa McCarthy Melissa McCarthy attends the 95th Oscars (ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images) McCarthy, who will play Ursula in "The Little Mermaid," donned a fiery red Christian Siriano ball gown with a full tulle skirt.