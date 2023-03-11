These 9 decadent Oscars night-approved recipes are all winners

The Oscars adds a new dimension to the term "party food."

An Oscars (or, excuse me, Academy Awards) party has a decisively unique energy compared to a gathering for the Superbowl or a wine-soaked Bachelor or Bravo viewing party. The Oscars imparts a certain level of sophistication and an air of elegance, coupled with the fun of predicting who might take home the prized statuettes, who was "robbed," chitchatting about red carpet looks, reminiscing about ceremonies past — or perhaps even arguing about a slap?

Regardless of the victors of the night, though, an Oscars party should be complete with food that matches this energy, allowing the partygoers to feel highfalutin in some capacity, no matter where you're watching.

So, in the spirit of the night, we put together a quick list of some of our recipes that might capture this essence.

Happy Oscars night!

02 Harrison Snow's (almost) perfect Boulevardier A cocktail on the table (Getty Images/Rebeca Mello)Image_placeholder Image_placeholder Here, columnist Maggie Hennesy spoke with Harrison Snow, a New York City bartender and Lower East Side cocktail bar owner, who detailed his ideal Boulevardier Rich with whiskey and also featuring vermouth, bitter liqueur and an orange peel twist, the drink is classy and sharp. Your guests will be very pleased.

04 Miso-brown butter chocolate chunk cookies Chocolate Chip Cookie (Getty Images/Burazin)Image_placeholder Image_placeholder Developed by yours truly, this cookie really has it all. It's sweet but not too sweet, with a beguiling umami note from the brown butter and the miso, which is all tied together with copious chocolate chunks and a healthy sprinkle of flaky salt If you're looking for a simple, handheld dessert for your guests to munch on as the more-anticipated award recipients are announced, this cookie is a winner.

05 Chicago Mix Popcorn Chicago mix popcorn (Mary Elizabeth Williams)Image_placeholder Image_placeholder Of course, popcorn is a consummate snack for movie-going, so why not also incorporate it into the big night that celebrates movies? Senior writer Mary Elizabeth Williams make a simple bag of microwaves popcorn and then flavors portions in different manners before combining it all in one large bowl. The savory popcorn contains butter , cheddar cheese powder and mustard powder, while the sweet contains brown sugar, corn syrup, butter and vanilla . When eaten together, you'll be blown away.

06 Crispy Eggplant Parmesan Eggplant Parmigiana (Getty Images/Armando Rafael)Image_placeholder Image_placeholder No Oscars party is complete without an Italian-American staple. In this case, eggplant parm steps up the plate, a perfect item for the vegetarians (just be mindful of the rennet in the cheese !) and the carnivores alike, doused with a heaping amount of cheese and lots and lots of rich, umami-laden tomato sauce. You can opt to cut and cook the eggplant however you see fit; no matter which option you go with, the dish is bound to be a crowd pleaser.

07 Fluffy marshmallow peanut butter blondies Marshmallow Blondie (Mary Elizabeth Williams)Image_placeholder Image_placeholder A whimsical dessert that hits on multiple craving points, this Mary Elizabeth Williams brownie is a special one. Harnessing all of the flavor of brownies (just without the cocoa) and amping it up with marshmallow and peanut butter (either chunky or smooth) makes this a truly irresistible sweet bite. As Williams puts it, "My own final product isn't pretty, but it sure is good. The marshmallow gets bronzed and gooey, the peanut butter gets melty and conversation while eating becomes completely impossible."