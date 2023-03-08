A donut umbrella, a half and half carton, a chef's uniform and a pair of hot dog finger hands are just a few wacky props that were put up for sale by A24 in its recent "Everything Everywhere All at Once" auction.

The online auction, which closed on March 2, raised $555,725 for three different charities — the Asian Mental Health Project, the Transgender Law Center and the Laundry Workers Center. The charities were chosen by the film's directors, Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, who are collectively known as Daniels.

Described as an absurdist comedy-drama-adventure film, "Everything Everywhere All at Once" stars Michelle Yeoh as Evelyn Quan Wang, a Chinese American laundromat owner who finds herself battling a stern IRS inspector and a destructive rendition of her daughter (Jobu Tupaki) in several parallel universes. Although the film's central focus isn't food, it features several references, including a black hole-like "everything bagel" and a hibachi chef-raccoon duo (Chad and Raccacoonie) reminiscent of the classic culinary duo from Pixar's "Ratatouille."

Jobu's Temple Verse Costume, which comes with her braided bagel hairpiece, sold for $9,500, while Chef Chad's Uniform sold for $3,750. Other food-themed props were Deirdre's Desk Cookies ($10,000), a pair of Hot Dog Hands ($55,000), Deirdre's Hot Dog Costume ($6,000), a pair of Knitted Hot Dog Finger Gloves ($4,000), Evelyn's Hot Dog Costume ($4,500), a Donut Umbrella ($2,650) and a Half and Half Carton ($5,000).

The most expensive item in the auction was Raccacoonie, which made a whopping $90,000.

Additional pricey props included Waymond's Fanny Pack ($48,000), Jobu's Elvis Costume ($20,000), Evelyn's Punk Cardigan ($15,000) and the butt plug-like 'Auditor of the Month' Trophy ($60,000).

In total, the auction touted 43 pieces of memorabilia categorized into three themed collections: Laundry and Taxes, In Another Life and Mementos from the Multiverse.

"Everything Everywhere All at Once" continues to be the most talked about film of the season after it won four SAG awards on February 26. The film also picked up 11 Oscar nominations — more than any other movie this year — and is predicted to take home the Best Picture award.