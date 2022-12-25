The 13 most buzzworthy fashion statements of 2022, ranked

Whether they're challenging gender norms or ditching fashion trends for riskier choices, celebrities never fail to make headlines on the red carpet. This year, there were several notable moments in celebrity fashion, from one star's iconic maternity style to another's contentious decision to don a historical gown that everyone had an opinion about. We also saw a grotesque Halloween costume and a high fashion dress made purely from spray-on fabric.

Of course, listing out all the major fashion statements from 2022 would be both vast and lengthy. So, we narrowed down our selections on the basis of how prominent they were discussed online. What makes a fashion showcase buzzworthy is lots of public attention, notably on social media sites like Twitter and media coverage. All of these moments spurred some kind of online discourse, both favorable and unfavorable.

From Florence Pugh's free the nipple moment to Kanye "Ye" West's "White Lives Matter" shirt, these are the buzziest fashion moments of the year, ranked from least to most discussed.

13 Bella Hadid's spray-on Coperni dress Performance of fashion model Bella Hadid during the Coperni Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on September 30, 2022 (Estrop/Getty Images) The 26-year-old supermodel went viral after closing out French label Coperni's Spring-Summer 2023 show in a dress that was sprayed on in front of a live audience. Social media videos of the iconic moment show Hadid wearing nothing but a nude thong as Manel Torres — a Spanish fashion designer and creator behind the patented spray-on fabric Fabrican — showered her with mists of liquid that slowly morphed into a figure-fitting dress. The dress was then altered with a neckline and a high leg slit before Hadid strutted down the runway. Spray paint technology is not a foreign concept in haute couture — Alexander McQueen first implemented the technology 23 years ago for his Spring 1999 collection. However, Hadid's showcase is the first time a full outfit has been created purely from spray-on fabric, thus changing the future of fashion as we know it.

12 Anne Hathaway cosplays as Andy Sachs Anne Hathaway is seen on September 14, 2022 in New York City (Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images) Hathaway channeled her iconic "The Devil Wears Prada" character, Andy Sachs, while attending a Michael Kors show at New York Fashion Week. Her complete look featured an all-black turtleneck sweater with a brown croc-embossed skirt and a matching trench coat, which was very reminiscent of Sachs' final outfit in the 2006 comedy-drama film. Per Hathaway, the entire look was put together by accident. "I was supposed to wear something else," she later said during an October appearance on the "Today" show. "The shoes didn't fit, this was the other outfit that came." The real highlight of the moment was Hathaway sitting next to Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour, who served as the inspiration for Miranda Priestly (Meryl Streep) in the film.

11 Katie Holmes' casual Jingle Ball outfit Katie Holmes speaks onstage at the Z100's iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2022 at Madison Square Garden on December 09, 2022 in New York City (Michael Loccisano/Getty Images) Holmes' simple Y2K ensemble of a sleeveless mini dress, loose-cut jeans and black sneakers sent the internet into a frenzy. Some said her look was "so bad that it's actually camp" while others asked, "How dare Katie Holmes have the audacity to try to bring back" the outdated dress-over-jeans trend. Holmes' stylist, Brie Welch, later defended the ensemble in an interview with The New York Times, saying, "We decided the rich color and subtle bustier effect detailing of the top was elegant and would be fun if paired with jeans." Welch added that both she and Holmes wanted to flaunt "a more youthful feel for Jingle Ball and the atmosphere there."

10 Julia Fox's gripping Oscars after party look Julia Fox attends the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 27, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California (Arturo Holmes/FilmMagic/Getty Images) The "Uncut Gems" star, who is notably co-director Josh Safdie's muse for the film, quickly rose to popularity for her ludicrous yet divisive street style . There's her underwear in the parking lot look, her plunging V-crotch leather trousers look and her teeny-tiny denim bra top look. But her most outrageous getup was the menacing "Grip" dress she wore to Vanity Fair's 2022 Oscars after party. Designed by Han Kjøbenhavn, a Copenhagen-based label that specializes in leather and fur, the all-black dress featured a claw-like hand gripping Fox's neck. The complete look also included leather gloves and a clutch that Fox claimed was made of human hair. That's not creepy at all.

09 Summer Walker's revealing cultural appropriation Summer Walker attends the 2022 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 26, 2022 in Los Angeles, California (Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET) The R&B singer's risque BET awards outfit — which consisted of a bejeweled miniskirt, black and gold body jewelry and matching gold nipple covers — was reportedly inspired by the Indigenous Hmong people of Southeast Asia (why??). Many online critics accused Walker of cultural appropriation and deemed her showcase as disrespectful. Following the backlash, Laurel Street — the brand that designed Walker's look — issued a statement on its Instagram story apologizing for "not sharing and educating on the history of the Hmong people" and asserting that it was not its "intention to sexualize" the jewelry Walker wore.

08 Timothée Chalamet's backless jumpsuit Timothee Chalamet attends the "Bones And All" red carpet at the 79th Venice International Film Festival on September 02, 2022 (Stefania D'Alessandro/WireImage/Getty Images) If Chalamet's recent red carpet outfits told us anything, it's that the 26-year-old actor is not afraid of challenging or breaking gender norms. Chalamet did exactly that while promoting his new coming-of-age romance film "Bones & All" at the 2022 Venice Film Festival, where he bared his back in a bright red halter-neck jumpsuit by designer Haider Ackermann. The complete look was finished off with a pair of black boots (akin to cowboy boots) and a pair of black RayBan sunglasses. On Twitter, fans gushed, "Timothée Chalamet is the most special sexy man alive.. no one can forget him," and even proclaimed, "I let [sic] the Timothée Chalamet crush me."

06 Billie Eilish and Jesse Rutherford's baby and old man Halloween costumes Billie Eilish and Jesse Rutherford attend the 11th Annual LACMA Art+Film Gala at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art on November 5, 2022 (MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images) The contentious couple raised eyebrows with their bizarre Halloween costumes, which seemed to poke fun at their vast 10-year age gap. Pictures showed Eilish, 21, dressed as a baby, while Rutherford, 31, dressed as an old man. Fans were quick to call out the bizarre couples costume on Twitter, saying, "Something doesn't sit right with me knowing that Billie Eilish dressed up as a baby and Jesse Rutherford dressed up as an old man" and calling the relationship both "wrong" and "weird." Others speculated that Eilish and Rutherford were trolling online critics after receiving an outpour of backlash. Shortly after their Halloween stunt, the pair made their red carpet debut, dressed in matching Gucci sleepwear and covered in a giant Gucci blanket.

05 Rihanna's maternity style Rihanna is seen outside the Dior show, during Paris Fashion Week, on March 01, 2022 in Paris, France (Edward Berthelot/Getty Images) After staying quiet about her pregnancy, Rihanna announced the news via a series of iconic maternity outfits, which showcased her growing belly front and center. A few of her notable ensembles include her sheer black Valentino gown worn at Jay Z's Oscars after party, her silver two-piece outfit for a Fenty Beauty event in Los Angeles, her lingerie-themed getup at the Dior show at Paris Fashion Week and, most notably, her custom slinky set worn at a launch event for her Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin lines. "It's been me personally saying, I'm not going to buy maternity clothes — I'm not gonna buy maternity pants, jeans, dresses, or [do] whatever society told me to do before," Rihanna told Bustle. "When I saw women dress during their pregnancy [in the past], I'd think that that was the only way. So I challenged myself to push it further and really just have fun with [maternity style]."

04 Heidi Klum's worm Halloween costume Heidi Klum attends Heidi Klum's 2022 Halloween Party at Sake No Hana at Moxy LES on October 31, 2022 in New York City (Taylor Hill/Getty Images) The Queen of Halloween hosted her 21st annual Halloween bash dressed as a grotesque earthworm with husband Tom Kaulitz accompanying her as a fisherman. Making Klum's suit was no easy feat — per The Hollywood Reporter, the whole process took four months of development and 12 hours to apply — and wearing it wasn't either. "I was so claustrophobic in that costume," Klum said. "It is one thing to add prosthetics to your body — but to be stuck inside the worm body and not really be able to use my arms or feet was not very comfortable. But Halloween is not about comfort." The costume also spurred a slew of internet memes, with fans referencing the classic "Would You Still Love Me If I Was a Worm" joke. Others likened Klum's worm to a vertical shawarma broiler, meat or bacon and, even cruelly, Samantha Jones' raw, red face post-chemical peel.

03 Florence Pugh's free the nipple moment Florence Pugh attends the Valentino Haute Couture Fall/Winter 22/23 fashion show on July 08, 2022 in Rome, Italy (Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images) Pugh bared her chest in a sheer pink gown at Valentino's Fall/Winter 2022 Haute Couture runway show in Rome. Naturally, the outfit garnered outrage from online trolls, who shamed Pugh and criticized her body. The actress later took to social media to address the backlash, writing in a caption, "Listen, I knew when I wore that incredible Valentino dress that there was no way there wouldn't be a commentary on it. Whether it be negative or positive, we all knew what we were doing. I was excited to wear it, not a wink of me was nervous. I wasn't before, during or even now after." She added, "What's been interesting to watch and witness is just how easy it is for men to totally destroy a woman's body, publicly, proudly, for everyone to see. You even do it with your job titles and work emails in your bio." Shortly after the controversy, Pugh freed her nipples yet again in a sheer long-sleeved nude crop top with a matching maxi skirt and a pink nightdress at the British Independent Film Awards.

02 Kanye West's "White Lives Matter" shirt Kanye West aka Ye is seen wearing a Balenciaga boxing mouthguard, outside Givenchy, during Paris Fashion Week on October 02, 2022 (Edward Berthelot/GC Images/Getty Images) During his surprise Yeezy fashion show in Paris, the controversial rapper wore a black t-shirt emblazoned with the message "White Lives Matter" on the back. A matching white version of the shirt was also donned by controversial political personality Candace Owen. In an Oct. 7 interview with Tucker Carlson, West explained why he wore the shirt, saying, "I do certain things from a feeling, I just channel the energy. It just feels right. It's using a gut instinct, a connection with God and just brilliance." He added, "People, they're looking for an explanation, and people say, 'Well, as an artist you don't have to give an explanation,' but as a leader, you do. So the answer to why I wrote 'White Lives Matter' on a shirt is because they do. It's the obvious thing."