From "House of the Dragon" to "Yellowjackets," here are 7 last-minute couples costume ideas

As a Halloween-lover, I've had various responses from my actual lovers over the years about dressing up for the holiday, ranging from the partner who superglued hundreds of leaves to a suit to the one who grudgingly put on a T-shirt that read, "This is my costume" to now, where my partner will happily wear whatever as long as I decide.
A couples costume is a lot of pressure. Whether you're in a new relationship, trying to introduce yourself as a pair to friends, or just trying to make a night of passing out candy fun, it's hard to pick one costume, let alone two that somehow coordinate. Last year, my partner and I went as characters from "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel." My Midge could have been any glamorous dame from the early '60s, really, but his Susie stole the show, complete with key necklace and plunger. This year? Taking another clue from beloved, if problematic, television, I'm going as Willow going as Joan of Arc in "Buffy the Vampire Slayer." He's going as Oz as God.
We're down to the wire for Halloween decisions, and Salon's culture desk is here for you. We dig into couple costumes from recent pop culture that you and your love, you and a friend, or you and your werewolf can attempt.
Bheem and Raju, "RRR"
Eleanor and Drea, "Do Revenge"
Evelyn and Waymond (or Joy or Deirdre), "Everything Everywhere All at Once"
Galadriel and Halbrand, "The Rings of Power"
As an ensemble show, Amazon Prime's "Lord of the Rings" prequel has a quest-worth of characters to choose. Galadriel is probably the most recognizable with her long blond braid. The beauty of going as the warrior elf is that you can choose a sleek gown—or silver battle armor, if you're feeling feisty. And as Galadriel has a bevy of potential suitors, your companion can be any number of the characters, from the dashing and faithful Elendil to overlooked Elrond (nice elves always finish last). Halbrand would be a conversation-starter, as the mediocre guy reveals darker stripes (and a cool cape) in the finale. Part of a pair with a big height difference? Nori and The Stranger is another great option. Plus, if you're a Harfoot, you get to put acorns in your hair.
Jackie and Shauna, "Yellowjackets"
The best, most smoldering couples are always the ones that could have been. Ignite that lost maybe love as Shauna and Jackie. This couples costume is a great idea if you have one partner who wants to get glammed up and one who'd like to do the bare minimum or be comfortable: Shauna's flannel and jeans are easy to throw together, and Jackie's soccer uniform can be styled with her signature high, ribboned ponytail. If you want to ramp up the doomed factor, or maybe it's cold out: your Jackie can be wrapped in a camping blanket. Bring a diary and be prepared to read aloud.
Madisynn and Wongers, "She-Hulk: Attorney at Law"
Rhaenyra and Daemon Targaryen, "House of the Dragon"
We've saved the worst for last. Although this pairing will likely elicit the most groans and gags, it may also be the most recognizable. If you're okay with controversy, dig out some blond wigs from the clearance bin (it looks like the show did) and throw on some velvety frocks to be the uncle-niece couple we love to hate. If you want to recreate the wedding scene, some Nordic-esque shifts and a cardboard crown is in order. For true "House of the Dragon" realness, make sure your clothes are so dark you can barely see them. Whatever you do, do not bleach your hair because some styles you cannot come back from.
