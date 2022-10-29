From "House of the Dragon" to "Yellowjackets," here are 7 last-minute couples costume ideas

As a Halloween-lover, I've had various responses from my actual lovers over the years about dressing up for the holiday, ranging from the partner who superglued hundreds of leaves to a suit to the one who grudgingly put on a T-shirt that read, "This is my costume" to now, where my partner will happily wear whatever as long as I decide.

A couples costume is a lot of pressure. Whether you're in a new relationship, trying to introduce yourself as a pair to friends, or just trying to make a night of passing out candy fun, it's hard to pick one costume, let alone two that somehow coordinate. Last year, my partner and I went as characters from "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel." My Midge could have been any glamorous dame from the early '60s, really, but his Susie stole the show, complete with key necklace and plunger. This year? Taking another clue from beloved, if problematic , television, I'm going as Willow going as Joan of Arc in "Buffy the Vampire Slayer." He's going as Oz as God.

We're down to the wire for Halloween decisions, and Salon's culture desk is here for you. We dig into couple costumes from recent pop culture that you and your love, you and a friend, or you and your werewolf can attempt.

01 Bheem and Raju, "RRR" RRR (DVV Entertainment) Image_placeholder You really can't go wrong with embracing the bromance between these two Indian revolutionary heroes in what's arguably the best action film of the summer . While you could go with any number of their looks – from their dapper Bollywood dance ensembles to their full rebel regalia (flying hair and motorcycles in the breeze) – the absolute winner would be their look post-jailbreak. What's better than one man riding the shoulders of another while double-fisting rifles? Nothing, that's what. Plus, you can rewatch the epic Netflix film all in the name of "research."

02 Eleanor and Drea, "Do Revenge" Maya Hawke as Eleanor and Camila Mendes as Drea in "Do Revenge" (Kim Simms/Netflix) Image_placeholder As soon as this loose Patricia Highsmith adaptation hit Netflix, the clothes dominated. Set at a tony private school, the high school characters wear ice-cream colored uniforms complete with capettes and little berets, an ensemble so irresistible star Sarah Michelle Gellar, who plays the Headmaster in the film, went back to high school for Halloween . The main pair, Eleanor and Drea, have a host of stunning looks, not only the uniforms but glam going-out clothes which hark back to the '90s with a modern flash all their own. But Gellar's character, with her all-white stunners elevating Mommy-core, would be a formidable costume as well.

03 Evelyn and Waymond (or Joy or Deirdre), "Everything Everywhere All at Once" Ke Huy Quan and Michelle Yeoh in "Everything Everywhere All at Once" (Allyson Riggs/A24) Image_placeholder The beauty of this action comedy is that you can choose from such a vast array of pairings throughout the multiverses depending on your gender, sexual identity or inanimate object of choice. One accessible look is classic Evelyn in a quilted vest and Waymond with a fanny pack, but you could go for the Wong Kar-wai Hong Kong cinema glam if you're feeling fancy. Wanna go Sapphic? Bust out those hot dog fingers and cats. And if you're really ambitious, any pairing of Evelyn with Joy's over-the-top ensembles (Elvis is a fave) would work. While you're at it, why not just throw an "Everything Everywhere"-themed party? Cater with everything bagels and hot dogs, and decorate with plentiful googly eyes.

04 Galadriel and Halbrand, "The Rings of Power" Charlie Vickers (Halbrand) and Morfydd Clark (Galadriel) in "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" (Courtesy of Prime Video) Image_placeholder As an ensemble show, Amazon Prime's "Lord of the Rings" prequel has a quest-worth of characters to choose. Galadriel is probably the most recognizable with her long blond braid. The beauty of going as the warrior elf is that you can choose a sleek gown—or silver battle armor, if you're feeling feisty. And as Galadriel has a bevy of potential suitors, your companion can be any number of the characters, from the dashing and faithful Elendil to overlooked Elrond (nice elves always finish last). Halbrand would be a conversation-starter, as the mediocre guy reveals darker stripes (and a cool cape) in the finale. Part of a pair with a big height difference? Nori and The Stranger is another great option. Plus, if you're a Harfoot, you get to put acorns in your hair.

05 Jackie and Shauna, "Yellowjackets" Sophie Nelisse as Teen Shauna and Ella Purnell as Teen Jackie in "Yellowjackets" (Kailey Schwerman/SHOWTIME) Image_placeholder The best, most smoldering couples are always the ones that could have been. Ignite that lost maybe love as Shauna and Jackie. This couples costume is a great idea if you have one partner who wants to get glammed up and one who'd like to do the bare minimum or be comfortable: Shauna's flannel and jeans are easy to throw together, and Jackie's soccer uniform can be styled with her signature high, ribboned ponytail. If you want to ramp up the doomed factor, or maybe it's cold out: your Jackie can be wrapped in a camping blanket. Bring a diary and be prepared to read aloud.

06 Madisynn and Wongers, "She-Hulk: Attorney at Law" Patty Guggenheim as Madisynn and Benedict Wong as Wong in "She-Hulk: Attorney At Law" (Chuck Zlotnick/Marvel) Image_placeholder Look, I guess if you want to go the obvious "She-Hulk" couples route you can slather yourself in green paint while your partner squeezes themselves into a gold latex suit and cowl (while remaining barefoot for that walk of shame home). But you know who brings the fun? That would be party girl Madisynn, whose only real accessory is a drink (the better to ramble on about how to properly spell her name). She's the perfect foil to Wong, the Master of the Mystic Arts , who walks around in comfy layers and a tiny mustache. To add performance touches, tell people not to spoil you on "The Sopranos" and maybe bust out a karaoke number or two.

Want a daily wrap-up of all the news and commentary Salon has to offer? Subscribe to our morning newsletter, Crash Course.