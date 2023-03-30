Your honor, she's serving: Gwyneth Paltrow's most buzzworthy trial outfits

If we've learned anything from Gwyneth Paltrow's ongoing ski trial, it's that she knows how to put on a show — and steal the spotlight. This is Gwyneth Paltrow, of course: the founder of "Goop," the hawker of a $15,000 sex toy and the inspiration behind the infamous "This Smells Like My Vagina" candle. So, it's only fair that her appearance is a bit gaudy and, yes, downright ridiculous.

The Oscar-winning-actor-turned-wellness-guru is currently standing trial for allegedly crashing into a retired optometrist at the Deer Valley Ski Resort near Salt Lake City, Utah, in 2016. Per court documents, plaintiff Terry Sanderson claimed Paltrow "skied out of control" and hit him in the back on beginner's slopes, "knocking him down hard, knocking him out, and causing a brain injury, four broken ribs and other serious injuries." Sanderson is suing for $300,000 in damages (after initially asking for $3.1 million in 2019), and Paltrow is countersuing for $1.

It's hard to discern the seriousness of the legal showdown due to a series of unintentional gags that have arisen from the trial. There's the fact that Paltrow is "shrinking" despite being just under 5'10." There's the fact that Paltrow isn't good friends with pop star Taylor Swift. And, most importantly, there's Paltrow's luxe court style, which continues to generate online buzz. She's an expert when it comes to dressing like a "low-key rich b***h" (think chunky knits, fitted blazers and plenty of neutrals), a style dubbed by fashion writer Max Berlinger.

From her camel-hued Celine boots and gray tweed suit set to her gold jewelry and oversized eyewear, here are Paltrow's most buzzworthy ski trial outfits, arranged in order of appearance:

01 Green with envy Gwyneth Paltrow is seen leaving court on March 21, 2023 in Park City, Utah. (MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images) Paltrow strolled into the first day of court wearing an olive green wool coat, which Véronique Hyland, ELLE's fashion features director, wrote is reminiscent of her Donna Karan green two-piece from "Great Expectations," the 1998 adaptation of Charles Dickens' classic coming-of-age story. The complete look, which included camel-hued Celine boots and brown bottoms, also channeled the old-money aesthetic that's been made popular by TikTok and "Succession" in recent years. It's the same aesthetic that was once adopted by Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy and Princess Diana. "In an era of watered-down luxury, there's a fascination with the idea of an innate style that you can't buy," said Hyland. "And Paltrow is its embodiment." Additionally, keen watchers of the trial noticed that Paltrow was sipping on green juice only a few days later. So perhaps, the earth-toned look was really just an ode to Paltrow's favorite liquid lunch — green juice and bone broth!

02 Specs fit for a serial killer Actress Gwyneth Paltrow looks on before leaving the courtroom, where she is accused in a lawsuit of crashing into a skier during a 2016 family ski vacation, March 21, 2023, in Park City, Utah. (Rick Bowmer-Pool/Getty Images) The internet went crazy for Paltrow's pair of oversized aviator glasses, which earned her comparisons to '70s era dads and even the newly popular Jeffrey Dahmer (thanks, Ryan Murphy!). "Gwyneth Paltrow looks like she's going to a Jeffrey Dahmer-themed all-you-can-eat-buffet," wrote one user on Twitter, who referred to the glasses worn by the serial killer in his mugshot after he was arrested in 1991. "Gwyneth Paltrow going to court dressed as Jeffrey Dahmer was not on my bingo card for 2023, but here we are," another user tweeted. "Must be all that bone broth." One user commented, "She looks like she's on trial for either killing her husband for the insurance money or scamming a bunch of investors with her magic medical equipment." Others noted the ridiculousness of Paltrow sporting a pair of vintage-inspired glasses in light of her courtroom opponent: "These are exactly the kind of 1980s aviator specs you should wear when being sued by a retired optometrist," said one user.

03 A pricey blue accessory Actress Gwyneth Paltrow enters the courtroom after a lunch break on March 23, 2023, in Park City, Utah. (Jeff Swinger-Pool/Getty Images) It wasn't Paltrow's gray tweed suit set or her Foundrae brand jewelry that caught people's eye. Instead, it was her $250 blue, leather Smythson Portobello notebook, which she also used to shield her face from the courtroom paparazzi. The expensive accessory was loved by many stationery enthusiasts on Twitter: "GP bringing her monogrammed notebook to court is a big step forward for stationery girl representation," wrote Senior Vanity Fair correspondent and author Delia Cai. "As a station[e]ry girlie, I can't stop thinking about Gwyneth Paltrow's blue notebook," tweeted another user. One user questioned the notebook's absurd price: "Gwyneth Paltrow took notes on a $250 notebook in court. How on earth can a notebook be worth that?!? Even if you have the money, how could you spend that on a notebook?"

04 Prada from head to toe Actress Gwyneth Paltrow enters the courtroom for her trial on March 24, 2023, in Park City, Utah. (Rick Bowmer-Pool/Getty Images) On the day she testified, Paltrow wore a long navy skirt with a collared long sleeve top, chunky black boots and a pair of square-framed glasses. "It's an outfit that's clearly not at all courtroom-specific, and would work beautifully at a cozy library study session, or at a fancy dinner, or if you wanted to be the most put-together girl at a vaguely sketchy after-hours party — literally wherever," wrote The Daily Beast's Helen Holmes. Sarah Spellings, fashion news editor at Vogue, also told The Daily Beast, "There is something transitional about the wardrobe. If I were going into court, I would have a very specific outfit that I wore to attend that wouldn't wear in many other situations, and I think it's probably a celebrity specific-thing, to have outfits that can take you from court, to dinner to, you know, aprés-ski, and that just adds to the deliciousness of watching it." Several critics on Twitter admired Paltrow's sleek outfit. One user described her look as "a modern Salem witch hunt fit." Another user commented that Paltrow's quiet yet bold accessories, like her boots, "subtly say it's — WAR, minus the cannibalism."