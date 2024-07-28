Ahead of the Friday release of “Deadpool & Wolverine,” costars and longtime friends Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman appeared on this week’s episode of “Hot Ones” to climb the infamous mountain of spicy chicken wings. While Reynolds tried his very best to maintain his composure, Jackman struggled to keep it together, perhaps proving that Wolverine's greatest weakness is hot sauce.

The duo spoke more about their latest project, which originally had a crazy plan attached to its name. “The original idea with this movie was to shoot a fake movie called ‘Alpha Cop,’ that was intentionally bad…It was about two guys that were sharing one brain and together they make the perfect cop…and the poster says ‘Alpha Cop: two cops, one brain, all balls,’” Reynolds explained. “And it was meant to be kind of like horrible. Like 10 people in America would go to see this movie on opening weekend and five minutes into the movie the Marvel logo would flip up and it would actually be ‘Deadpool & Wolverine.’”

In between sweating through his shirt and screaming into a napkin from the heat overload, Jackman revealed that his first-ever job was working as a clown: “I literally rented a clown outfit … and we had no skills, literally no skills … I broke my rule and I did an 8-year-old’s party. I always knew they were going to find me out and he found me out and this kid yelled to his mom ‘Mom, this clown is crap.’ And I’m like ‘shut up, kid.’”

Unfortunately for Jackman, the chicken wings became too unbearable at one point — so much so that a bowl of ice cream couldn’t cool down his taste buds.

“This ice cream has got f**king chili in it!” the Australian actor said to Reynolds. “That’s the kick, the ice cream’s the kicker!”

Host Sean Evans assured Jackman that there wasn’t any additional heat in the frozen dessert: “I promise there is no spice in the ice cream.”

“Hugh has never felt physical pain, so for him as a pampered starlet, this is important. Important right of passage, your next role is going to be amazing,” Reynolds poked fun at his buddy.

Despite their struggles, both Reynolds and Jackman persevered till the very end. At the episode's finale, Evans asked both actors to share one thing that they appreciate and one thing that annoys them about each other. Reynolds and Jackman took the opportunity to indulge in exchanging praises for one another.

“I don’t have anything apart from making me do this and he said if you don’t I’m going to disparage you and make fun of you and tell all of Australia that you didn’t have the guts and Canada is better. But apart from that … I have nothing,” Jackman concluded.