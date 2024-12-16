The ultimate 2024 gift guide for food and travel lovers

It’s the season for gifting, and for foodies and travelers, the options are endless. From budget-friendly finds to luxury splurges, we’ve curated a list of the best, most giftable items to help narrow down your possibilities. Whether you’re considering a stellar bottle, a beautiful knife, a high-quality suitcase or ranch-raised beef, you’ll find something fabulous here.

Stocking stuffers

Stocking stuffers can be simple or over-the-top, but they must be small enough to fit (with room to spare for more treats).

Spontaneity Dice : An upgraded version of flipping a coin, these dice are perfect for lovebirds or indecisive friends.

: An upgraded version of flipping a coin, these dice are perfect for lovebirds or indecisive friends. Meliora Forever Instant Cocktail Cubes : Elevate any home bar with these cubes—just add water for easy mixed drinks. The variety pack includes options for tequila, vodka, whiskey, and more.

: Elevate any home bar with these cubes—just add water for easy mixed drinks. The variety pack includes options for tequila, vodka, whiskey, and more. Gneiss Spice Chili Crisp Mix : Perfect for the spicy food lover, this mix makes a delicious condiment in just five minutes—a great backup for the homemade kind.

: Perfect for the spicy food lover, this mix makes a delicious condiment in just five minutes—a great backup for the homemade kind. Hazy Fudge : A bourbon- and cabernet-infused fudge spread that chocoholics can eat with a spoon. Think of it as grown-up Nutella.

: A bourbon- and cabernet-infused fudge spread that chocoholics can eat with a spoon. Think of it as grown-up Nutella. Wildgrain Gift Card: For the friend who loves fresh bread or pastries but doesn’t have the time to bake. These arrive frozen and ready to bake whenever the mood strikes.

Elevated beverages

Terra Kaffe TK-02 Coffee Machine

For the coffee aficionado who can’t skip their morning café stop, the Terra Kaffe TK-02 Connected Super Automatic Espresso Machine is a game-changer. From espresso to drip coffee and complex beverages, this hands-off machine does it all. An optional app allows for customization, preprogramming, and saving favorite settings.

Stündenglass Gravity Hookah and Cocktail Infuser

A true showpiece, the Stündenglass Gravity Hookah functions as a gravity bong, hookah, and even a cocktail or food smoker using high-quality wood chips. Its versatility and high-quality construction make it an unforgettable gift for adventurous foodies and smokers alike.Budget-friendly alternative: Crafthouse by Fortessa’s Smoking Box, a more compact and nonsmoking option for infusing food and drinks.

Ippodo Aficionado Set

Tea is a classic, affordable gift, and Kyoto-based Ippodo’s Aficionado Set elevates it. Featuring three flavorful green teas—Gyokuro, Sencha, and Obukucha—it’s ideal for serious tea drinkers. Pair it with Be Still Tea’s beautiful Steeping Tea Cup for a complete gift.

Twrl Milk Tea Deluxe Holiday Gift Box

For boba lovers, Twrl Milk Tea’s Deluxe Holiday Gift Box has everything: Laoshan Black and Sheng Pu’erh teas, brown sugar boba, honey popping boba, straws, and four plant-based canned milk tea flavors. It’s a fun and flavorful DIY milk tea kit.

Travel experiences

Hand and Stone Massage

For a traveler who needs some post-journey relaxation, a gift card for Hand and Stone is perfect. With nearly 600 locations nationwide, they can enjoy a massage at home or on their next adventure.

Around the World in Los Angeles

Ruksana Hussain’s book, “Around the World in Los Angeles,” is a delightful guide for LA-based travelers looking to explore their city’s hidden gems. From restaurants to architecture, it’s the perfect starting point for an epic local adventure.

Bean Box World Coffee Tour

The Bean Box World Coffee Tour is a coffee lover’s dream. With 12 sample-size bags of coffee (1.35 lbs total), each labeled with region and tasting notes, it’s a delicious journey around the globe. Pair it with cookies from Little Red Kitchen Bake Shop for an extra-special gift.

Home Cooking Essentials

Le Creuset 7.25-Quart Round Dutch Oven

Le Creuset’s Dutch oven is the gold standard for good reason. Durable, versatile, and built to last, it’s the ultimate gift for home cooks who love to roast, bake, or braise.

COSPRO 3-in-1 Electric Salt & Pepper Grinder Set

This electric grinder set features multiple grind settings, one-handed operation, and a sleek charging station. Pair it with Gneiss Spice’s Pacific Sea Salt, Alaea Salt, and Smoked Peppercorns for a complete gift.

Circulon ScratchDefense Nonstick Cookware Set

For someone who needs a cookware upgrade, the Circulon 11-piece ScratchDefense set is a thoughtful choice. Nonstick, oven- and dishwasher-safe, and guaranteed against scratches, it’s perfect for daily use.

Bosca Olive + Steel Chef’s Knife with Leather Sheath

This olivewood-handled chef’s knife is a work of art. Its versatile blade easily slices through steak, vegetables, and fruit, while the Italian leather sheath makes it ideal for travelers.

Specialty Ingredients

Wildly Virgin João’s Arbosana Olive Oil

This small-batch, unfiltered olive oil is perfect for drizzling on burrata or sourdough. Its elegant bottle makes it a show-stopping gift for foodies.

Burlap & Barrel Chef’s Collection

For the spice enthusiast, Burlap & Barrel’s Chef’s Collection offers unique options like sun-dried tomato powder and ground black lime. This curated set inspires creative cooking.

Tropical Fruit Box

A curated box of exotic fruit—like pink pineapples, white guava and Dominican avocados—brings global flavors right to the table. It’s perfect for the adventurous foodie.

Eagle Rock Ranch Deluxe Rancher Box

Packed with ribeyes, hot dogs, and NY strip steaks, this box from Colorado’s Eagle Rock Ranch is a carnivore’s dream and a standout gift for barbecue enthusiasts.

Peter Luger Extra Thick-Cut Bacon

Famous for their steaks, Peter Luger also makes incredible thick-cut bacon. It arrives vacuum-sealed and frozen—perfect for elevating brunch or a steakhouse-style dinner.

Outdoor travel and adventure gear

Kulkea OTRmost Hydration Pack

For the adventurer who dreads lugging a water bottle around on hikes, the Kulkea OTRmost Hydration Pack is the ultimate solution. Even those who don't mind carrying a bottle will appreciate its lightweight design, adaptable straps, and easy-access pockets for essentials like phones. It holds 1.75 liters of water and fits like a dream — hydration on the go has never been this effortless.

Saris Trunk Bike Rack

Bike racks can be a pain—requiring hitches, roof mounts, or Herculean lifting skills. Enter the Saris Trunk Bike Rack: a nearly universal option that fits 90% of the top 50 car models in the U.S. The best part? It arrives fully assembled and doesn’t need a hitch at all. It’s the perfect gift for the cyclist in your life, ensuring smooth adventures every time they hit the road.

Mechanic Shop Femme’s Guide to Car Ownership

I’m definitely biased with this gift recommendation, but can you blame me? I wrote Mechanic Shop Femme’s Guide to Car Ownership to help the average car owner get a handle on all things cars. From buying a car to how to find a good mechanic and car insurance, it covers car ownership throughout the lifecycle of a car. There’s a whole chapter on car emergencies, how to recognize that an emergency is, in fact, happening, and what to do about it. If you have a road tripper on your gift list, this is the gift for them (and pretty much anyone who owns a car, but I digress).

KURU Footwear CHICANE Outdoor Adventure Shoes

For hikers and outdoor enthusiasts, the right footwear can make or break an adventure. KURU’s CHICANE shoes deliver all-day comfort, built-in support, and moisture-wicking liners. Available in mesh or leather, these versatile shoes transition seamlessly from rugged trails to everyday wear. Gift these to the walker or adventurer on your list for miles of happy exploring.

Sympl Travel Backpack

Backpacks often have one fatal flaw: they’re hard to organize. The Sympl Travel Backpack solves that with a fully-open design that splits into compartments for effortless packing. A front pocket keeps tech and chargers tidy, while a hidden waterproof pocket safeguards passports and wallets. It’s a sleek and practical gift for travelers, backpackers, or professionals on the go.

Fantastic seafood

Fulton Fish Market - Fulton's Finest Hits

For foodies who love seafood, Fulton Fish Market’s Finest Hits box is a dream come true. It features Atlantic salmon, wild halibut, wild ahi tuna (two portions of each), and a pound of colossal wild scallops. The seafood arrives frozen and vacuum-sealed, making it easy to enjoy immediately or store in the freezer for later indulgence.

Boston’s Best Lobster Roll Kit

Lobster rolls without the hassle of cooking live lobster? Yes, please! Boston’s Best Lobster Roll Kit includes everything you need to make eight mouthwatering rolls: 2 pounds of Maine knuckle and claw meat, eight open-top buns, a half-pint of lemony mayo, and butter for that perfect finishing touch. It’s a gift that’s sure to wow any lobster lover.

Island Creek 2 Dozen Oysters

Oyster fans know the struggle of finding high-quality ones, but Island Creek Oysters deliver every time. This gift includes two dozen East Coast oysters that are sure to impress even the pickiest connoisseur. Want to take it up a notch? Add a tin of caviar at 50% off for a truly decadent present.

Topsail Steamer Shark Bite Steamer Pot

Topsail Steamer’s unique seafood buckets make for a memorable gift. Each bucket doubles as a steamer, filled with options like crab legs, shrimp, lobster tail, sausage, clams, corn, and potatoes, plus a seasoning packet. Just follow the instructions for a perfectly cooked seafood feast. The buckets arrive fresh (not frozen), so an e-gift card might be the best option for flexibility.

Tasty eats and treats

Tovala Smart Oven and Fresh Food Delivery

After trying countless food delivery services, I was skeptical when I stumbled upon Tovala. But this one stood out. The meals were flavorful, textures were spot-on, and prep never took more than five minutes. Pair that with the Tovala Smart Oven, which makes cooking as simple as scanning a QR code, and you have a winning combination. The oven isn’t just for Tovala meals—it’s preprogrammed to cook a variety of frozen meals from your local grocery store and works for regular recipes, too. A perfect gift for the busy foodie in your life.

Salt & Straw Pick Your Pints Pack

Ice cream lovers will swoon over Salt & Straw’s adventurous, artisan flavors. From honey lavender and strawberry honey balsamic with black pepper to pear and blue cheese, and even smoked mac and cheese, there’s something for every palate. Gift them a custom pint pack, and they’ll savor the joy all season long.

H&H Bagels – Bagels, Cream Cheese & Nova Scotia Salmon

Nothing says New York City like H&H Bagels. A dozen chewy, classic bagels paired with Nova Scotia smoked salmon and whipped cream cheese makes for an unforgettable brunch spread. Whether they’re topping them with butter or going all-in with lox, this gift is bound to delight bagel aficionados everywhere.

Travel tech

Insta360 GO 3S

For adventurers who want to capture every moment, the Insta360 GO 3S is a game-changer. This compact action camera records stunning 4K video, with options for POV or wide-angle shots. It’s waterproof and perfect for underwater adventures like scuba diving. With added video stabilization and an Action Pod that extends battery life to 140 minutes, this is a must-have for any travel enthusiast.

Headphones for Every Traveler

A good pair of headphones can transform any travel experience. The Bose Ultra Open Earbuds sit comfortably on top of your ear instead of inside, delivering excellent sound quality. For those who prioritize comfort while sleeping or running, SleepPhones Wireless offers a soft headband design that stays in place. Glasses wearers will love Lucyd eyewear, featuring built-in audio for calls, music, or podcasts—no bulky headphones needed. With so many innovative options, the traveler in your life is sure to appreciate these audio upgrades.

Ilios Beauty Ring Travel Bundle

Content creators and remote workers, rejoice! The Ilios Beauty Ring Travel Bundle is your lighting savior. Designed for portability, it attaches to your suitcase and doubles as a lighted makeup mirror. Whether it’s a video call or filming on the go, this bundle ensures you’re always perfectly lit.

Pluto Pod

Say goodbye to cramped necks and restless flights with the Pluto Pod. This travel pillow combines neck support, an eye mask, and noise-blocking features into one cozy, portable design. It’s like a mini sensory deprivation pod, perfect for catching some z’s mid-flight.

Mophie Powerstation

We’ve all experienced the dreaded dead battery while on the go. Enter the Mophie Powerstation Plus, a sleek power bank capable of charging up to three devices at once. It promises two full charges and comes equipped with USB-C and Apple Lightning connectors, making it a practical gift for anyone who’s always in need of a boost.

Cookbooks

Harlem Brew Soul Cookbook

Beer and soul food collide in this unique cookbook from Celeste Beatty, founder of Harlem Brewing Company. With over 80 recipes, stunning illustrations, and a dive into African brewing history, the “Harlem Brew Soul Cookbook” is an inspired gift for food and drink lovers alike.

Kung Food: Chinese American Recipes from a Third-Culture Kitchen

Born from Jon Kung’s social media cooking fame, “Kung Food” combines Chinese, American, and other global flavors in a collection of mouthwatering recipes. Think fragrant chili oil, Hong Kong borscht, and more. It’s the perfect gift for a home cook ready to spice up their repertoire.

EXAU Gift Set: For the Enthusiast

For the olive oil aficionado, this gift set is pure gold. Featuring two bottles of EXAU’s premium Italian olive oil and a copy of "The Olive Oil Enthusiast," this set combines education, recipes (hello, olive oil brownies!) and practical tasting tips. It’s a gift that’s as delicious as it is thoughtful.

Travel essentials

Peridot Robes Jungle Peach

Hotel and spa robes almost never fit—one size fits all, my ass. Peridot Robes crafts high-quality, small-batch robes from fabric remnants in ethical sewing rooms. They’re comfortable, fit like a dream, and make a marvelous gift for any plus-size people on your list. Opt for the Jungle Peach robe or a gift card so they can choose their own (in the right size).

BAIA Everything Beauty Bag

For the traveler who needs every beauty essential at their fingertips, there’s the BAIA Everything Beauty Bag. Complete with a dimmable, removable LED mirror, it functions as both an organizer and a vanity for when one isn’t handy. A built-in luggage strap slides easily over suitcase handles, making it a smart pick for makeup lovers short on packing space.

WOLF Maria Medium Zip Case

For the friend who travels with their jewelry, the WOLF Maria Medium Zip Case is a must-have. Made with beautiful leather and gold hardware, it holds a lot of jewelry while keeping it organized and tangle-free. The specialty lining prevents tarnishing, ensuring treasured pieces stay pristine on the road.

Nomatic Method Check-In Suitcase

A quality suitcase is a must for any traveler, and the Nomatic Method Check-In Luggage delivers. Lightweight and durable, it features 360-degree silent glide wheels, an expandable design, and a compression panel to maximize packing efficiency. A hidden pocket for a GPS tracker adds peace of mind, and it pairs perfectly with the matching carry-on size.

Cadence Capsules

Tired of leaky travel-size bottles? Cadence Capsules are the ultimate solution. These modular, magnetic containers simplify packing your self-care essentials. Completely leakproof and available in three sizes, they’re perfect for storing hair care, skincare, or any travel necessities. Optional extenders are available for added convenience.

Spirits and fine drinks

Alcohol is a time-honored gift for colleagues, hosts, and friends alike. Level up your gifting game with some of the best bottles around.

Splurge

For momentous occasions and sophisticated palates, Tears of Llorona Tequila is worth every penny. This small-batch extra añejo tequila was originally from private stock, never intended for sale. It’s high-quality tequila with a price tag to match and will be savored by any lucky recipient.

For vintage spirit or whiskey lovers, the BHAKTA Armagnac Decade Set offers a journey through the 1980s. Each of the 10 50 ml bottles comes from a single year, creating a unique tasting experience. The set includes a tasting journal for notes, all presented in a gorgeous gift box.

Bricoleur Vineyards’ Brut & Caviar Celebration Set will delight your favorite bougie friend. The brut, aptly named “Flying by the Seat of Our Pants,” pairs beautifully with the included 1 oz. tin of custom Bricoleur x Tsar Nicoulai caviar and a mother-of-pearl spoon. Just add chips and crème fraîche for a full indulgence.

The St. Supéry Estate Vineyards & Winery Elegant Blends duo features two standout wines: the 2018 Napa Valley Estate Élu (red) and the 2022 Napa Valley Estate Virtú (white). Both are highly rated and come in a stylish gift box, making them an excellent choice for wine lovers.

Great Value

Uncle Nearest 1884 Small Batch Whiskey is a meaningful gift with a story. Blended by Victoria Eady Butler, great-great-granddaughter of Nathan “Nearest” Green (the first known African American master distiller), it honors Green’s legacy and his contributions to Jack Daniel’s whiskey. Pair it with engraved glasses for a complete gift.

Pollinator Gin, crafted by Claire M Marin, started with a beekeeping hobby and evolved into a spirit distilled with wildflower honey. A portion of sales supports bee conservation efforts, making it a thoughtful gift for eco-conscious gin lovers.

Hochstadter’s Slow & Low Coffee Old-Fashioned is a ready-to-drink cocktail that packs a punch at 80 proof. Perfect for coffee and whiskey enthusiasts, it’s available in bottles or convenient four-packs of cans.

Forget everything you think you know about cider. Ironbound Farm and Ciderhouse’s Harrison Heritage Collection features ciders made from the nearly lost Harrison apple, a variety they’ve been instrumental in reviving. It’s a game-changing gift for cider lovers.

For non-drinkers, the Free Spirits Company Trifecta is a standout option. The set includes nonalcoholic bourbon, tequila, and gin, providing the building blocks for an array of mocktails.

iichiko Special is a five- to seven-year-aged shochu, a distilled Japanese spirit made from barley and fermented with koji. Its elegant bottle design and smooth taste make it a great gift for lovers of aged liquors.

Equiano Original Dark Rum is an award-winning blend of barrel-aged African and Caribbean rums. Named for Olaudah Equiano, a freedom fighter who liberated himself by selling rum, it’s a meaningful gift. A portion of profits supports freedom and equality causes.