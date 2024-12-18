Gaetz admits to "embarrassing" acts after Republicans join vote to release House ethics report

The former representative from Florida, Matt Gaetz, tried to get out ahead of the expected release of an ethics report on his alleged sexual misconduct and drug use, saying that he was “playing hard” in his 30s.

Multiple news outlets, including CNN and The New York Times, reported that the House Ethics Committee, which had previously voted to not release the report on its investigation into Gaetz, reversed course on Wednesday, with some Republicans joining Democrats in voting to release the highly anticipated report. The full House is now expected to vote on the matter.

Gaetz’s conduct before becoming a U.S. congressman has been highly scrutinized throughout his political career due in part to his relationship with a former Florida tax collector, Joel Greenberg, who was convicted of sex trafficking a minor in 2022.

The Ethics Committee report will be the culmination of a years-long investigation into the allegations against Gaetz, including whether he shared inappropriate images on the House floor, used illicit drugs, misused campaign funds and accepted a bribe, among other issues. House investigators heard testimony from several people who claimed to have witnessed Gaetz having sex with a minor at a drug-fueled party, a charge he denies.

While a Justice Department investigation into the matter concluded without any charges being brought against Gaetz, the House Ethics Committee investigation continued — an issue that rose to prominence once again after President-elect Donald Trump nominated Gaetz for attorney general. Gaetz has since withdrawn from consideration.

Catching wind of the news that the report would be released, Gaetz posted a statement on social media. “I was charged with nothing: FULLY EXONERATED," he said, complaining that he had "no opportunity" to rebut the report as a result of his own resignation from Congress.

“I’ve had no chance to ever confront any accusers. I’ve never been charged. I’ve never been sued,” Gaetz continued. “Instead, House Ethics will reportedly post a report online that I have no opportunity to debate or rebut as a former member of the body.”

Gaetz added: “In my single days, I often sent funds to women I dated — even some I never dated but who asked. I dated several of these women for years. I NEVER had sexual contact with someone under 18.”

“My 30’s were an era of working very hard — and playing hard too,” he continued. “It’s embarrassing, though not criminal, that I probably partied, womanized, drank and smoked more than I should have earlier in life. I live a different life now.”