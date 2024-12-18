Megan Thee Stallion files restraining order, as Tory Lanez continues to "terrorize" her from prison

Megan Thee Stallion has filed a new restraining order against Tory Lanez, citing that Lanez continues to "terrorize" her from a prison cell.

The Houston-born rapper, born Megan Pete, said in a petition obtained by Rolling Stone Tuesday, that asking for a restraining order would entirely prohibit Lanez from harassing, attacking or contacting her.

Pete said in the filing that she needed the extra protection from Lanez, born Daystar Peterson, because a prior protective order expired shortly after Peterson was convicted of shooting her in a 2020 incident in Los Angeles. Since then, Pete claimed that Peterson had started a targeted harassment campaign against her by paying bloggers like Elizabeth Milagro Cooper. Pete separately sued Cooper last October for cyberstalking.

The petition stated, “Even from behind bars, Mr. Peterson continues to terrorize Ms. Pete. Due to inadequacies and loopholes in the criminal justice system, Ms. Pete is currently without any formal protection against Mr. Peterson’s attacks. Mr. Peterson’s attempts to re-traumatize and re-victimize Ms. Pete recognize no limits.”

Just one day before the release of Prime Video's documentary, "Megan Thee Stallion: In Her Words," the filing claims that Peterson "purposefully" filed his own petition challenging his conviction. Pete said that the petition falsely alleged that law enforcement officials mishandled the gun used in the case, claiming the police deprived him to test for DNA.

“While Mr. Peterson distorts and recklessly disregards the truth in his desperate attempt to appeal his conviction, his false assertions have reignited a slew of negative, harmful and defamatory comments directed to Ms. Pete,” the petition says.

Peterson's attorneys did not respond to requests to comment to Rolling Stone.