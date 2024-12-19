As home sales rise, there's a new app for house hunters who want to know how their future neighbors lean politically before they make an offer.

Tech startup Oyssey has developed a platform that lets buyers search for homes and view block-by-block consumer and political data on the neighborhood they are considering, Axios reports. The app has launched in New York and south Florida and uses data from election results, political donations and affiliations.

Oyssey can also tell homebuyers how many dogs are in the neighborhood, the average household income and how many homeowners vs. renters live there. The information is free for homebuyers whose real estate agents pay a subscription for the app and invite them to join.

Oyssey believes buyers are more influenced by social data like age, education and income demographics more than the physical conditions of a home, Axios reports.

Home sales rose in November to their fastest pace since March as buyers found a wider selection of properties on the market, The Associated Press reports.

Sales jumped 4.8% last month from October — a 6.1% gain compared with November 2023 and the largest year-over-year gain since June 2021.

Despite the increase, sales are still running below last year's pace, when they sank to a nearly 30-year low, per The Associated Press.