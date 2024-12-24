LA County warns bird flu is killing cats as human cases top 65 nationwide

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has issued a warning about bird flu, caused by the virus H5N1, that is killing domestic cats. On Dec. 20, the agency reported that five, indoor-only cats died after consuming raw milk that was part of a recall. The agency is also investigating a separate case, also in LA County, concerning a cat that has "tested presumptive positive for H5 bird flu after consuming two different brands of raw pet food composed of raw poultry and raw beef."

“The risk of H5 bird flu remains low in Los Angeles County, but these confirmed cases of the virus in pet cats are a reminder that consuming raw dairy and meat products can lead to severe illness in cats," said Dr. Barbara Ferrer, director of the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health in a press release. “To avoid the spread of disease, including H5 bird flu, we strongly encourage residents and their pets to avoid raw dairy and undercooked meat products, limit contact with sick or dead animals, report sick or dead birds and keep pets or poultry away from wild animals and birds.”

According to the Los Angeles Times, the cats’ symptoms appeared between 8 to 12 days after consuming the raw milk. They had signs of liver damage and yellowing of the eyes and gums.

This isn’t the first time cats have been susceptible to death after being infected with bird flu. Last year, over half of a cluster of cats that sporadically died in Poland were infected with the H5N1 bird flu. Experts previously told Salon in June that when cats die from bird flu, it can be grisly. They experience fever, loss of appetite and severe respiratory and neurological symptoms that are unpleasant and painful.

The news about the cats in Los Angeles comes as the bird flu situation continues to escalate, with more human cases being reported in addition to animals. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), there have been 65 confirmed human cases of bird flu during the 2024 outbreak. Los Angeles County also confirmed this week the first human case of bird flu, an adult public health officials say who was exposed to infected livestock. Meanwhile, the first human case of bird flu was also reported in Iowa. And last week, the first severe case of bird flu was reported in Louisiana. While there is no evidence that virus is spreading from human to human — a key factor of another pandemic like COVID-19 — with each infection, including those in domesticated animals, brings us closer to such an outcome.

The bird flu crisis began several years ago but ramped up last April when dairy cows became infected. Since last spring, public health officials have publicly criticized the Biden administration for not properly handling and monitoring the situation, but as Salon recently reported, they don’t have faith that the situation will improve under a Trump administration.