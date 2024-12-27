“My knees are saying I can’t”: Keanu Reeves is unsure if he will return for "John Wick 5"

Keanu Reeves is wavering on his possible return for another "John Wick" film.

In the action-packed film series directed by Chad Stahelski, Reeves plays the titular character, John Wick, a retired assassin drawn back into the underbelly of violent organized crime. The first film was released in 2014 and since then many sequels have followed, leading to a critically lauded "John Wick 4" released in 2023. The action franchise has grossed over a billion dollars at the box office, CNBC reported.

However, despite the decade invested in the "John Wick" series, Reeves said his body needs a break. On the "Sonic The Hedgehog 3" press tour, CBS News asked Reeves, 60, if another "John Wick" film was possible.

The actor said, “You can never say never. My knees right now are saying 'I can’t do another 'John Wick.'' So my heart does but I don’t know if my knees can do it.”

However, the "John Wick" series has a life of its own with multiple spinoffs that have already premiered, set to be released or are in development. In the new year, the Ana de Armas-led "Ballerina" will follow a ballerina assassin trained to seek revenge on her father's killer. The movie is said to be set between "John Wick 3" and "John Wick 4."

Last year, "The Continental," the "John Wick" prequel series, premiered on Peacock. The Mel Gibson and Colin Woodell-led spin-off tells the story of a hotel chain named The Continental that has become neutral ground for assassins and criminals in the "John Wick" world. Additionally, Reeves and Stahelski will produce an upcoming project called "John Wick: Under the High Table," Deadline reported.