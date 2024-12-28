"No human being should be treated that way": Video footage released of Marcy inmate beating

Bodycam footage of a beating leading up to an inmate's death in a New York correctional facility has been released.

On Friday, New York State Attorney General Letitia James’s office released video footage of the events that led up to the death of 43-year-old Robert Brooks earlier this month at Marcy Correctional Facility, reports the Utica Observer Dispatch.

At a press conference Friday, James said, "Today my office is releasing video from the investigation into the death of Mr. Robert Brooks. Mr. Brooks had been incarcerated at Mohawk Correctional Facility and was transferred to Marcy on Dec. 9. During the incident he was handcuffed with his hands behind his back.

"I do not take lightly the release of this video, especially in the middle of the holiday season. But as Attorney General I release these videos as a responsibility and duty to provide the Brooks family, their loved ones and all New Yorkers with transparency and accountability.

". . . I want to reiterate that we are investigating this case thoroughly and using every tool at our disposal to make sure there is transparency and accountability for the events that preceded Mr. Brooks’s death."

Bodycams on four corrections officers were powered on and recording on standby mode without sound. The video is available through the attorney general's office. Footage from the bodycams show officers repeatedly striking Brooks.

Brooks was taken to Wynn Hospital in Utica, New York, where he was pronounced dead on Dec. 10.

“No human being should be treated that way by another human being,” the New York State Sheriffs’ Association wrote in a statement. “And it’s made even worse by the fact that the extreme cruelty inflicted was by those entrusted with the power of government against those they were entrusted to guard and protect.”

After reviewing the footage, New York State Gov. Kathy Hochul said, "I was outraged and horrified after seeing footage of the senseless killing of Robert Brooks. I have been clear that it is the responsibility of the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision to provide appropriate care and protection for those in its custody, and I will not tolerate anyone who violates that responsibility."