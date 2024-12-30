Love Oreo cookies? 2025 will be your year as the brand launches a half dozen new products

If you’re an Oreo superfan, 2025 might just be your year.

According to Stacey Leasca of Food & Wine, the brand has announced six new flavor innovations set to hit stores in 2025, including Oreo Frozen Treats.

Starting Dec. 26, Oreo will release its limited-edition Game Day cookies, featuring the signature chocolate cookie embossed with five football-themed designs.

In early January, Oreo will launch several new products, beginning with Oreo Loaded, which features the classic chocolate cookie with Mega Stuf-level creme and bits of real Oreo cookie pieces. Also arriving in January are Golden Oreo Cakesters, a permanent addition to the lineup. These soft-baked snacks include creme filling sandwiched between two pillowy golden snack cakes, offering a twist on the Golden Oreo sandwich cookie.

On Jan. 3, Oreo Irish Creme Thins will debut, featuring Irish cream-flavored creme with notes of chocolate and vanilla. Joining them are Oreo Minis Peanut Butter, filled with peanut butter-flavored creme.

Lastly, Oreo Frozen Treats will make their debut. The lineup includes Oreo Bites—poppable frozen dairy creme-flavored bites coated in Oreo crumbs—and Oreo Mini Bars, which have a creme-flavored base mixed with Oreo cookie pieces.

Oreo is also launching the Dunk Club, a program for fans to stay updated on new product releases, gain access to exclusive pre-sale events, enter sweepstakes, and even help the brand choose future innovations.