Gypsy Rose Blanchard gives birth to first child on her prison release anniversary

Gypsy Rose Blanchard has given birth to her first child.

Blanchard and her boyfriend, Ken Urker, welcomed a baby girl, Aurora Raina Urker, into the world exactly one year after Blanchard's release from prison, Blanchard's spokesperson confirmed to People Magazine. The couple named their child Aurora for their love of the aurora borealis, also known as the northern lights.

Urker took to Instagram to post an image of the couple and their child from the hospital, with the caption: “Welcoming 2025 with the greatest gift of all.”

The 33-year-old, a survivor of Munchausen syndrome by proxy, became an infamous true crime figure after her involvement in the killing of her mother, Clauddine "Dee Dee" Blanchard in 2015. On Dec. 28, 2024, Blanchard was granted parole and released from prison after serving seven years of her 10-year sentence.

Shortly after her release, Blanchard starred in two docuseries on Lifetime — "The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard" and "Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up" — and became a social media sensation, garnering 7.8 million followers on Instagram and 9 million on TikTok. But after only a few months online, Blanchard stepped back from social media and public life. People sources cited the choice for doing so as being "at the advisement of her parole officer, so she won’t get in trouble and go back to jail."

Blanchard separated from her then-husband, Ryan Anderson, who she married in prison in 2022. The pair were officially divorced in December. Blanchard rekindled her relationship with ex-fiancée, Ken Urker shortly after her separation. She announced her pregnancy in July, saying in a video, "All the things that I wanted in a mother, I want to give to this baby."