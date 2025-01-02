Sabrina Carpenter is working late ‘cause she’s got a new partnership with Dunkin’.

The pop singer, best known for her chart-topping track “Espresso,” has launched her very own beverage, fittingly called Sabrina’s Brown Sugar Shakin’ Espresso. The beverage will be available for a limited time nationwide, which Dunkin’ announced in a Monday press release.

Carpenter’s handcrafted iced beverage combines “Dunkin’s bold espresso, brown sugar notes, and oatmilk, shaken to perfection,” per the company. “The result is a deliciously frothy, subtly sweet sip ready to kick off 2025 in style.”

Sabrina’s Brown Sugar Shakin’ Espresso is accompanied by a new ad campaign, Shake That Ess’, starring Carpenter herself. The video is directed by Dave Meyers, who previously directed Carpenter’s music video for “Espresso” and visual for her single “Taste.”

“When we first dreamed up Sabrina’s Brown Sugar Shakin’ Espresso at Dunkin’, it had to be more than another delicious drink on the menu — we wanted to bring some levity to guests’ everyday coffee order,” said Jill McVicar Nelson, Chief Marketing Officer at Dunkin’. “Working with one of America’s most beloved pop stars, Sabrina Carpenter, adds a spirited, fresh energy that perfectly aligns with Dunkin’s love of bold taste and good-natured fun. Through our new ad campaign, we’re showing guests that their new drink order can be both delicious and a wink at embracing life’s lighter side — exactly what Dunkin’ is all about.”

Alongside the new drink, Dunkin’ is offering a new $5 Meal Deal featuring two Wake-Up Wrap sandwiches and a medium hot coffee (14 oz.) or iced coffee (24 oz.). The chain is also dropping several chocolate-themed treats, including a Lava Cake Signature Latte, Lava Cake Coffee and a Chocolate Whoopie Pie Specialty Donut.