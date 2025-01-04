Clinton, Soros among Biden's Medal of Freedom honorees

President Joe Biden will honor 19 people with Presidential Medals of Freedom on Saturday, including some conservative bugbears like Hillary Clinton and George Soros.

With just over two weeks left in office, Biden will grant the honors, including four posthumous medals, to philanthropists and politicians who the White House says in a statement “have made America and the world a better place.”

Some of the names on the list sparked backlash, including Clinton and Soros, with critics arguing online that the medals were being used as “rewards for the biggest supporters of the political party in charge.”

Soros, a billionaire and philanthropist, has long been a target of antisemitic and far-right conspiracy theories. The White House announcement sparked fury amongst the online right on Saturday morning, with billionaire and GOP megadonor Elon Musk calling the award for Soros a “travesty.”

Clinton’s inclusion on the list of honorees also sparked backlash from Republican elected officials. The former First Lady and New York Senator has been highly critical of the current Republican Party and has been a target of conservative ire for over 30 years.

Alabama Rep. Barry Moore called Clinton’s receipt of the medal a “disgrace to the memory of the four brave Americans she abandoned in Benghazi,” a sentiment seconded by Ohio Rep. Warren Davidson.

Also among the recipients is Jose Andrés, celebrity chef and the founder of World Central Kitchen. Andrés' charity has worked heavily in war-torn Gaza and has been outspoken in his criticism of Israel after WCK aid workers were targeted and killed in multiple airstrikes by the country's military.

GOP Communications Adviser Steve Guest slammed Biden’s choice of Andrés as “unreal,” calling his aid organization “Hamas Central Kitchen” in a post to X.

The White House also announced Biden would grant the award to champions of LGBTQ+ rights and HIV advocacy like Bono, Tim Gill, and Magic Johnson, as well as other philanthropists, including Michael J. Fox and Lionel Messi.

Other awardees include Ashton Baldwin Carter, Robert F. Kennedy, and Denzel Washington.

The 19 honorees will bring President Biden’s total number of Presidential Medals of Freedom awarded to 56. Biden previously honored civil rights heroes and Democratic leaders like Clarence B. Jones, Jim Clyburn, and Nancy Pelosi.