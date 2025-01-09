Los Angeles fires halt Hollywood productions like "Abbott Elementary," "Hacks" and "Fallout"

The entertainment industry has come to a grinding work stoppage, as the destructive Los Angeles-area wildfires plow through the city.

Major studios like NBCUniversal, Warner Bros., Amazon, CBS and Disney suspended production of some of their most popular shows like "Hacks," "Fallout," "NCIS," "Grey's Anatomy," "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" and "Abbott Elementary," Variety reported.

FilmLA, the agency that approves film and television shoots in Los Angeles, said in a statement that the L.A. fire department has "instructed that all permits issued for filming in the communities of Altadena, La Crescenta, La Canada/Flintridge and unincorporated Pasadena are withdrawn."

The original Palisades fire has now spread throughout Los Angeles, catching wind in the Hollywood Hills near some of the city's biggest tourist attractions. The multiple fires have left rubble and ashes in their path of destruction.

Roughly 27,000 acres of land and thousands of buildings were completely incinerated, marking this as among the most destructive wildfires in Los Angeles history, leaving thousands of people unhoused and taking temporary refuge in shelters.

The destruction has even hit some of Los Angeles' most affluent celebrity residents like Adam Brody, Leighton Meester, Anna Faris, Billy Crystal, Mandy Moore and Paris Hilton, Variety said.

Hilton shared on Instagram, “Heartbroken beyond words. Sitting with my family, watching the news, and seeing our home in Malibu burn to the ground on live TV is something no one should ever have to experience."

Crystal, who has been living in the Palisades for 46 years with his wife, gave a heartwrenching statement to People Magazine on his now-gone home.

"Janice and I lived in our home since 1979. We raised our children and grandchildren here. Every inch of our house was filled with love," Crystal said. "Beautiful memories that can't be taken away. We are heartbroken of course but with the love of our children and friends we will get through this."

Hollywood premieres and events have either been postponed or canceled like the AFI Awards luncheon, the BAFTA Tea and the Critics Choice Awards.

But "Hacks" star and recent Golden Globe winner, Jean Smart, pleaded with networks to cancel upcoming awards shows and instead donate to the victims of the wildfires and firefighters.

“With ALL due respect, during Hollywood’s season of celebration, I hope any of the networks televising the upcoming awards will seriously consider NOT televising them and donating the revenue they would have garnered to victims of the fires and the firefighters,” she said on Instagram.

Due to the fires, Oscar nominations have been postponed and voting has been extended until Tuesday, Jan. 14. The nominations are set to be announced on Sunday, Jan. 19, the Los Angeles Times reported.