Ten grim revelations from the shocking Neil Gaiman sexual abuse allegations exposé

Neil Gaiman is arguably one of the most popular writers of the 21st century.
The prolific author has created the mystical worlds of "The Sandman," "Good Omens," "Anansi Boys," "American Gods" and "Coraline." Not only have these works existed on the page but they've been adapted for the screen too, bringing Gaiman's most popular works to people all over the world on platforms like Netflix and Prime Video.
But Gaiman's legacy has been called into question since allegations of sexual assault have been leveled against him. In an exposé by Lila Shapiro for New York Magazine, new and old allegations of pervasive sexual abuse are shared by numerous women. Shapiro's reporting follows the news that broke from Tortoise Media last summer that Gaiman had been accused of sexual assault by numerous women. Their six-part podcast called "Master: the allegations against Neil Gaiman" detailed those allegations from five women. Now, those women have come forward to speak on the record at length, sharing the fullest extent of their experiences with Gaiman, who maintains his innocence.
In the lengthy exposé, those women exposed alleged abuse from Gaiman which usually started as innocent interactions with his fans and employees. Here are some of the most shocking claims:
