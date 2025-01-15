Donald Trump receives inaugural Diet Coke bottle from Coca-Cola CEO in anticipation of presidency

President-elect Donald Trump has received a personalized, inaugural Diet Coke bottle from Coca-Cola CEO James Quincey. The recent gift comes after the Coca-Cola Company slammed Trump and his supporters following the January 6 Capitol riot in 2021. At the time, the company said the riots were “an offense to the ideals of American democracy.”

Trump’s Deputy Director of Communications, Margo Martin, took to X on Tuesday to post a photo of Trump posing with his bottle of Coke, alongside Quincey. “Tonight, President Trump received the first ever Presidential Commemorative Inaugural Diet Coke bottle from the Chairman and CEO of Coca-Cola Company, James Quincey,” Martin wrote.

The Diet Coke bottle has a label with a drawing of the White House and the phrase “The Inauguration of the President of the United States” along with Trump’s name and the date of his Jan. 20 inauguration.

Coca-Cola told Newsweek that it “has a tradition of creating commemorative Coca-Cola bottles in celebration of U.S. presidential inaugurations, dating back to 2005.” The company added that Trump’s meeting with Quincey “reinforces our commitment to strengthening America's economic future.”

It’s no secret that Trump himself is a fan of Diet Coke. Amid his previous presidential term, Trump infamously had his so-called “Diet Coke button,” which he used in the Oval Office to request cold sodas. Trump reportedly drank close to a dozen Diet Cokes each day during his first year as president, The New York Times reported in 2017.

As per Margaret Hartmann with New York Magazine's Intelligencer, the gift is "peak spineless groveling."