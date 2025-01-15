Starbucks Workers United claims coffeehouse is requiring LA-area baristas to work amid wildfires

The coffeehouse giant has denied the accusation, saying they are offering "catastrophe pay" for affected workers

By Joy Saha

Staff Writer

Published January 15, 2025 12:00PM (EST)

Starbucks Workers United — the labor union representing over 11,000 workers at 500 Starbucks stores nationwide — has criticized the coffeehouse chain for requiring Los Angeles-area baristas to come to work amid the recent wildfires throughout the county.

Starbucks workers in LA are being forced to work in areas impacted by the recent wildfires – even where the air quality is unsafe,” the union posted on X. “Management told partners that stores must open because ‘the community depends on us,’ ignoring that some workers had to evacuate their own homes.”

An accompanying video clip showed the raging wildfires engulfing nearby buildings. An unnamed voice in the background can be heard saying, “He said, ‘No, we’re staying open. Sorry, you can just serve everything, like, well-done.’”

Starbucks denied the accusation, telling The New York Post, “We are deeply proud of our partners [employees]. They continue to serve first responders and communities across LA where it is safe to do so.”

“Partner safety is our priority, and we work closely with local authorities on decisions about store closures,” the company spokesperson added. “If a store is in an evacuation zone, we close it immediately. We do not reopen until authorities say it is safe.”

The spokesperson clarified that Starbucks is “temporarily offering catastrophe pay for any missed shifts” for workers who have been displaced from their homes, even if their store locations are open.

The recent claims from the union come after a Starbucks location on Sunset Boulevard was destroyed by the wildfires.

“Working in unsafe conditions is unacceptable. Profits should NEVER be prioritized over safety,” Starbucks Workers United wrote.

