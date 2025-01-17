“Soup you can suck”: Progresso introduces new soup candy to enjoy your favorite soup on the go

"You're turning Violet, Violet!" While Violet Beauregarde may have had a penchant for gum, Progresso is celebrating National Soup Month with a novel new item that veers into something almost Wonka-esque.

The popular canned soup brand announced its brand-new Soup Drops, which are essentially soup candies (in the vein of a cough drop), packed with the same, unforgettable flavors of Progresso’s most iconic offerings.

“For decades, Progresso Soup has brought you cozy comfort on chilly days or when you’re under the weather,” MC Comings, the vice president of business unit director for Progresso at General Mills, shared in a statement to Food & Wine. “When you’re sick, nothing is truly more reassuring than Chicken Noodle Soup. So, we thought, why stop at the soup bowl? We took the beloved flavors of our Progresso Chicken Noodle Soup and packed them into a fun, savory candy Soup Drop for a totally new way to enjoy the taste you love whenever and wherever you want.”

Soup Drops “will have soup fans feeling like they just slurped a spoonful of Progresso’s iconic Chicken Noodle Soup that they know and love,” the brand explained. “It’s like broth, savory veggies, chicken, soft egg noodles, and a hint of parsley have all been stirred up in a surprising way that’s sure to wow your taste buds.”

The Soup Drops will be available for a limited time throughout January, which is also National Soup Month. Those looking to get their hands on the drops can purchase them at ProgressoSoupDrops.com starting at 9 a.m. Eastern Time on January 16. Additional drops will be released every Thursday for the rest of the month, while supplies last.

Each order contains 20 individually wrapped candies that come in a can resembling Progresso’s classic soup can. It also comes with a can of Progresso Chicken Noodle Soup.

The drops are available for $2.49 each along with $.99 for shipping.