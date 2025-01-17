Trump taps Ken Howery, friend of Elon Musk, to get Greenland

President-elect Donald Trump's quest to acquire Greenland is to be led by Ken Howery, a venture capitalist, friend of Elon Musk and Trump's pick for ambassador to Denmark.

Howery, a graduate of Stanford University, was part of the "PayPal Mafia" with his college classmate Peter Thiel and Musk, The New York Times reports. Howery and Thiel later established Founders Fund, a venture capital firm.

Howery was an ambassador to Sweden during Trump’s first term. After winning reelection, Trump tapped Howery as ambassador to Denmark, a role that requires Senate confirmation.

Trump announced the selection on Truth Social last year and signaled an interest in acquiring Greenland, the world's largest island. Denmark has said Greenland, its autonomous territory, is not for sale.

“For purposes of National Security and Freedom throughout the World, the United States of America feels that the ownership and control of Greenland is an absolute necessity,” Trump posted. “Ken will do a wonderful job in representing the interests of the United States.”

Howery responded on Musk's social platform X, saying he planned to “deepen the bonds between our countries," The Times reported.

“Congrats! Help America gain Greenland," Musk posted, per The Times.

Greenland has gained prominence given the increasing strategic importance of the Arctic region, with the U.S., China and Russia vying for power over an area rich in national resources.

Greenland's prime minister on Thursday told Fox News he objects to Trump's plans to annex the island.

"We are close neighbors, we have been cooperating in the last 80 years, and I think in the future we have a lot to offer to cooperate with," Múte Egede said, "but we want to also be clear. We don’t want to be Americans. We don’t want to be a part of the U.S."

Egede said Greenland will "always be a part of NATO" and a "strong partner" while reiterating that the territory is not for sale.

"Greenland and the future of Greenland will be decided by the Greenlandic people," Egede said. "The Greenlandic people don’t want to be Danes, the Greenlandic people don’t want to be Americans. Greenlandic people want to be part of the Western alliance as Greenlandic people.”