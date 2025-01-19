"Too big to fit outside": "Saturday Night Live" roasts Trump's decision to move inauguration indoors

Though they'd probably appreciate it if you forgot that Kate McKinnon piano bit, "Saturday Night Live" writers clearly remember what life was like under the first Donald Trump administration.

In the cold open of the year's first "SNL" episode, the sketch show satirized the relentless pace of breaking news under the incoming motormouth-in-chief. The show assembled a panel of faux-MSNBC hosts who couldn't get a word in edgewise over constant breaking news alerts that Trump offered a trade of Connecticut for Italy or declared a "war on sharks."

The exasperated players, taking on the roles of Rachel Maddow, Joy-Ann Reid and Chris Hayes, among others, eventually turned the broadcast over to James Austin Johnson's Trump so that he could speak directly to viewers.

It was there that the sketch got its biggest laughs, with Trump digressing about saving TikTok and giving his reasoning for moving his upcoming inauguration indoors.

"Too many people to fit outside," Austin as Trump said. "We're very excited to be inaugurated on Martin Luther King Day, I like sharing the day."

Austin's Trump also poked fun at Mark Zuckerberg's MAGAish turn, noting that the tech billionaire will be in attendance at his inauguration and praising his recent makeover.

"I like him now," he said. "He looks better. Much cooler in terms of perm and with regard to chain."

Watch the entire segment below: