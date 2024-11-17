"Alien vs. Predator": Trump's Cabinet picks, Musk get skewered on "Saturday Night Live"

The president-elect's strange Cabinet stopped by in an irreverent take on Trump and Biden's White House meeting

By Alex Galbraith

Published November 17, 2024 10:49AM (EST)

Republican presidential nominee, former U.S. President Donald Trump, arrives at a town hall campaign event at the Lancaster County Convention Center on October 20, 2024 in Lancaster, Pennsylvania. (Win McNamee/Getty Images)
After a week where Donald Trump unveiled one of the strangest Cabinets in recent memory,  "Saturday Night Live" was champing at the bit.

They tore into Matt Gaetz and RFK Jr. immediately in the cold open, lampooning Trump's cast of oddballs using some of their own. 

The sketch focused on cast member James Austin Johnson's well-worn Trump and Dana Carvey's recent return as Joe Biden. The pair met in the White House, where Trump lamented the actual work of being president.

"I forgot how boring president is," Austin said. "Love running, hate being."

Carvey's Biden tried to sell Austin's Trump on the White House, which the president-elect had called "stinky and sticky" like a "Regal Cinemas." But he didn't have to push too hard, as Trump was eager to get away from his "winter White House" in Florida.

"I can't go back to Mar-a-Lago. Elon [Musk] is there, and he will not leave," Austin's Trump said.

Austin's Trump knew how to get through the next four years, though, saying he planned to surround himself with the "most dynamic, free-thinking, animal-killing, sexually criminal, medically crazy people in the country."

"We've got Elon and Matt Gaetz. That's an alien versus predator," he said. "We've got Kristi Noem and RFK Jr. They're killing the dogs! They're killing the bears!"

Some of the Cabinet picks stopped by the meeting. Cast member Sarah Sherman walked out in Gaetz makeup, complete with a high forehead and frozen, arched eyebrows. Sherman's Gaetz talked about their recent resignation.

"I had to resign from Congress because the confirmation process comes at the busiest time of year for me," they said. "Girl's volleyball season."

They capped the sketch with the return of Alec Baldwin, taking on Robert F. Kennedy Jr. 

“I care deeply about a woman’s right to choose, to choose to give her child polio,” Baldwin said as Kennedy.

Watch the whole sketch below:

