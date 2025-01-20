"These are exceptional circumstances": Biden pardons Fauci, Milley and Janaury 6 committee members

As one of his final acts in office, President Joe Biden on Monday issued pardons to people he suggested might otherwise be targets of "politically motivated prosecutions" under his successor.

“These are exceptional circumstances, and I cannot in good conscience do nothing,” Biden said in a statement. “Even when individuals have done nothing wrong — and in fact have done the right thing — and will ultimately be exonerated, the mere fact of being investigated or prosecuted can irreparably damage reputations and finances.”

Those pardoned include Dr. Anthony Fauci, the former head of he National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases; Mark Milley, former chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff; members of the House committee that investigated the Jan. 6 insurrection; and police officers who testified before the committee.

“These public servants have served our nation with honor and distinction and do not deserve to be the targets of unjustified and politically motivated prosecutions,” Biden said.

On the campaign trail, President-elect Donald Trump repeatedly pledged to prosecute his political enemies. Trump has since nominated MAGA loyalists to key law enforcement positions, with Kash Patel, his pick to lead the FBI, having drafted a list of "deep state" actors that could be targets in the coming months. Pam Bondi, his nominee for attorney general, last week insisted that she would rely solely "on the facts and the law" when deciding who to pursue charges against.