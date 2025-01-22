Prince Harry gets apology from Rupert Murdoch's UK papers for "serious intrusion" on his life

Prince Harry snagged a historic win in his lawsuit against Rupert Murdoch’s U.K. tabloids, receiving an unprecedented apology from the company for the intrusion and breach of privacy of the royal's life.

In court on Wednesday, News Group Newspapers issued a “full and unequivocal apology to the Duke of Sussex for the serious intrusion by The Sun between 1996 and 2011 into his private life."

For years, Prince Harry stated he wanted to see the privacy invasion lawsuit head to trial. The royal stressed in his Netflix documentary "Harry & Meghan" that Murdoch’s tabloids should be held accountable for their actions. After six years of fighting against tabloids like The Sun, alleging that his phone was hacked and he was spied on, News Group Newspapers has ultimately admitted fault, The Associated Press reported.

The apology acknowledged “phone hacking, surveillance and misuse of private information by journalists and private investigators” that targeted Harry. NGN had denied those allegations prior to the settlement.

The statement even addressed the boundaries crossed with Harry's mother, the late Princess Diana, and the traumatic impact her death had on the royal family.

“We acknowledge and apologize for the distress caused to the duke, and the damage inflicted on relationships, friendships and family, and have agreed to pay him substantial damages,” the settlement statement said.

In response to the settlement, Prince Harry's attorney said, “This represents a vindication for the hundreds of other claimants who were strong-armed into settling without being able to get to the truth of what was done to them."