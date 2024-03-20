Trump suggests deporting Prince Harry over past drug use

During a recent interview, Trump seemed to imply that Harry could lose visa eligibility for using illegal drugs

By Gabriella Ferrigine

Staff Writer

Published March 20, 2024 3:30PM (EDT)

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex speaks on stage during the closing ceremony of the Invictus Games Düsseldorf 2023 at Merkur Spiel-Arena on September 16, 2023 in Duesseldorf, Germany. (Joshua Sammer/Getty Images)
Former president Donald Trump suggested during a Tuesday interview with British outlet GB News that Prince Harry could face deportation over past illegal drug use. After Prince Harry acknowledged in his memoir "Spare" that he had used illicit substances in the past, right-leaning think tank the Heritage Foundation sued the Department of Homeland Security to gain access to his immigration records, per NBC. 

During a discussion about Harry's U.S. visa eligibility, Trump was asked if the royal would see any "special privileges" if it were determined that he had not been truthful on his visa application. "No," the ex-president replied. "We’ll have to see if they know something about the drugs, and if he lied they’ll have to take appropriate action." When asked to expound upon what he meant, and whether Harry could potentially be deported, Trump said, "Oh, I don’t know. You’ll have to tell me. You just have to tell me. You would have thought they would have known this a long time ago."

The former president has previously jabbed at Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle. In a 2022 interview with Piers Morgan — a notorious critic of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex — Trump claimed that Harry "is whipped like no person I think I've ever seen," adding, "I'm not a fan of Meghan, I'm not a fan, and I wasn't, right from the beginning. I think poor Harry is being led around by his nose."

 

 