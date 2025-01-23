Netflix is raising prices after surge in subscribers

Netflix says it's hiking prices following a surge in subscribers late last year.

The streaming service's standard monthly membership without advertisements will rise from $15.49 to $17.99. A standard account with ads will increase by $1 to $7.99. The premium tier will increase by $2 to $24.99.

Netflix announced the price increases on Tuesday. It said 19 million new subscribers signed up in the last quarter of 2024, its largest jump ever. Netflix now streams to 302 million people around the world. It previously raised prices on its standard plan in 2022.

Netflix credited the surge in subscribers to its live sporting events, such as a Mike Tyson-Jake Paul boxing match in November that drew 108 million viewers and was the most-streamed sporting event ever. Netflix also hosted two NFL games on Christmas Day, averaging 30 million viewers.

Season Two of "Squid Game" boosted subscriptions, as did WWE "Raw" broadcasts on Mondays, Netflix said.

Other streaming services, including Disney, Max, Peacock and Apple, have increased monthly fees in recent years.

Netflix said its revenue increased 16% last quarter, bringing it to over $10 billion for the first time in its history.