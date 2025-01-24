Sweetgreen ditches seed oils, launches seed oil-free menu

On Jan. 7, Sweetgreen co-founder and CEO Jonathan Neman announced on X (formerly Twitter) that the salad chain has removed seed oils from its menu, replacing them with extra virgin olive oil and avocado oil for roasting vegetables and proteins.

Neman explained the change as part of the company’s commitment to using thoughtfully chosen ingredients that align with both its values and evolving customer preferences. He added that, starting in January, Sweetgreen would offer its "first-ever seed oil-free menu," featuring options crafted without seed oils.

"Extra virgin olive oil and avocado oil are key to this shift — not just for their flavor, but for their health benefits and alignment with our values," Neman wrote. "These oils are minimally processed, rich in healthy fats and free from the high-heat extraction methods used for seed oils like sunflower oil."

Neman also shared that health-focused changes have been a "calling" at Sweetgreen "from day one," concluding, "Change is within reach. Let's choose a future where food serves us all. It's possible if we do it together."

In a separate post, Neman shared a photo of himself wearing a "Make America Healthy Again" hat, noting the hats were made in 2016. He expressed his satisfaction with the growing public conversation about food and health, especially in light of the FDA’s recent ban on Red Dye No. 3 .

The seed oil-free menu is now available at Sweetgreen locations.