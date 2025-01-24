The FDA has officially banned Red No. 3. Here are some products that contain the cancer-causing dye

In a bombshell announcement made last week, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said it will ban the use of FD&C Red No. 3, a synthetic food dye, from the nation’s food supply. The latest initiative comes more than three decades after the colorant was barred from cosmetics and non-oral medications due to potentially causing cancer.

“On January 15, 2025, the FDA issued an order to revoke these authorizations. Manufacturers who use FD&C Red No. 3 in food and ingested drugs will have until January 15, 2027, or January 18, 2028, respectively, to reformulate their products,” the agency said in a statement. “Consumers could see FD&C Red No. 3 as an ingredient in a food or drug product on the market past the effective date in the order if that product was manufactured before the effective date.”

The FDA continued, saying it’s “revoking the authorization for the use of FD&C Red No. 3 based on the Delaney Clause of the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act (FD&C Act).” Enacted in 1960 as part of the Color Additives Amendment to the FD&C Act, the clause “prohibits FDA authorization of a food additive or color additive if it has been found to induce cancer in humans or animals.”

A 2022 color additive petition filed by two dozen food safety and health advocates found that Red No. 3 causes cancer in male laboratory rats exposed to high levels of the dye. The FDA noted that studies conducted with other animals and humans did not show the same effect, but that doesn't diminish the dye's potential health risks.

Red No. 3 (also known as erythrosine) gives certain foods and drinks a distinct and bright, cherry-red hue. Here’s a complete list of common products that contain the dye:

01 Candies Specifically, Pez Candy Assorted Fruit, Dubble Bubble Original Twist Bubble Gum, Brach's Candy Corn, Jelly Belly candies and Trolli Sour Crunchy Crawlers.

02 Baked Goods and Snacks Most cupcakes and other confectionary treats that have red icing contain Red No. 3. That includes Entenmann's Little Bites Party Cake Mini Muffins, Betty Crocker Fruit by the Foot, Betty Crocker Red Decorating Icing, toaster pastries (like Pop-Tarts) and cookies with red icing or decorations.

03 Dairy and Frozen Desserts Like strawberry-flavored milk, ice cream, puddings, frozen yogurt, popsicles and frozen fruit bars. The Associated Press noted that TruMoo Strawberry Whole Milk contains Red No. 3.

04 Artificial Fruit Products Kroger Extra Cherry canned fruit cocktail contains Red No. 3. Several maraschino cherry brands, including the Walmart and Kroger store brands, now use Red 40, according to the AP.

05 Beverages Ensure Original Strawberry Nutrition Shake and Yoo-hoo Strawberry Drink both contain Red No. 3. Hawaiian Punch, Kool-Aid, Fanta, Jarritos strawberry sodas and Faygo black cherry soda all contain Red 40.

06 Processed Meats Such as vegetarian meat alternatives, bacon bits and sausages.