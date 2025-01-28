Selena Gomez trolled by Trump allies after speaking out on deportations

Selena Gomez is feeling the wrath of Trump allies after posting an emotional video expressing empathy for recently deported migrants.

In the now-deleted clip posted to Instagram, captioned with a Mexican flag emoji, Gomez said through tears, “I just want to say that I’m so sorry. All my people are getting attacked . . . the children . . . I don’t understand. I’m so sorry. I wish I could do something, but I can’t. I don’t know what to do. I’ll try everything, I promise.”

Gomez's tearful message was posted following ICE immigration raids ordered in cities across the country with large immigrant populations. The Washington Post reported that Trump officials have issued arrest quotas to ICE, requiring at least 1,200 to 1,500 people a day. Last week, Mexico also refused to accept a deportation flight for the first time as a response to Trump's tariff threats against the country for people crossing the U.S. and Mexico border, NBC News reported.

However, the response to Gomez's post was swift across the political aisle from online fandoms skewering the actress for alleged performativeness to conservative politicians in Trump's administration antagonizing the star.

Trump's border and immigration czar, Tom Homan, commented on Gomez's sentiment during an appearance on Fox News, saying, "If they don't like it, then go to Congress and change the law. We're going to do this operation without apology."

Others online attempted to troll the actress with a post stating, "When I'm in a making things about myself competition and Selena Gomez is my opponent."

In a follow-up to her original post, which was also later deleted, Gomez responded to her critics, saying, "Apparently it's not OK to show empathy for people."

Another Trump figure, former Senate candidate, Sam Parker, quoted a post on X alleging that Gomez's Mexican family is undocumented and captioned it, “Deport Selena Gomez.”

Soon after Parker's post, Gomez hit back at his comment, writing, “Oh Mr. Parker, Mr. Parker. Thanks for the laugh and the threat.”

For the last several years, Gomez has become a staunch advocate for undocumented immigrants, producing a documentary "Living Undocumented" in 2019 and working with UNICEF as an ambassador.