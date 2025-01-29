Snoop Dogg responds to "all the hate" following Trump inauguration gig

Snoop Dogg has a few words for his critics, after receiving considerable backlash for his performance at the Crypto Ball event celebrating Donald Trump's inauguration over a week ago.

In an Instagram Live video posted Sunday, the California rapper addressed the controversy in his signature style — smoking a blunt and vibing to music. As he sat in his car, The Winans' "Ain't No Need to Worry" played in the background. "It's Sunday, man, I got God filling my heart right now," he said. "For all the hate, I'm answering it with love. Y'all can't hate enough on me. I love too much."

He added, "Get your life right. Stop worrying about mine. I'm good. I'm together. Still a Black man. Still 100% Black."

While the rapper did not mention the Crypto Ball directly, thousands of comments on his video took the statement as a response to the controversial inauguration performance. The responses pointed out Snoop's prior contradictory views on Trump — specifically his view on musicians who performed at his last inauguration.

One comment said, "As a black man, I wonder how you feel knowing that the man you shucked and jived for in less than 24 hours after you left the stage, started rolling back protections for black and brown people?"

Another stated, "No one is hating on you. We are disappointed in you, especially after all you said about who would perform at his last inauguration. We feel like you sold us out and danced for massa. All money ain’t good money. No hate in my heart. You’re the one who has to live with that."

"Snoop you disappointed us. We been riding with you since we were kids. This one hurts for real," a third comment said.

Many other comments called the former anti-Trumper a "sell out" and "MAGA."

In the wake of Snoop's performance at the Crypto Ball, he's reportedly lost more than half a million followers on social media.