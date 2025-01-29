Snoop Dogg responds to "all the hate" following Trump inauguration gig

"Get your life right. Stop worrying about mine," the rapper said in a clip posted to Instagram

By Nardos Haile

Staff Writer

Published January 29, 2025 2:53PM (EST)

Snoop Dogg at the 3rd Annual Give Her FlowHERS Awards Gala at The Beverly Hilton on November 08, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images)
Snoop Dogg at the 3rd Annual Give Her FlowHERS Awards Gala at The Beverly Hilton on November 08, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images)

Snoop Dogg has a few words for his critics, after receiving considerable backlash for his performance at the Crypto Ball event celebrating Donald Trump's inauguration over a week ago.

In an Instagram Live video posted Sunday, the California rapper addressed the controversy in his signature style — smoking a blunt and vibing to music. As he sat in his car, The Winans' "Ain't No Need to Worry" played in the background. "It's Sunday, man, I got God filling my heart right now," he said. "For all the hate, I'm answering it with love. Y'all can't hate enough on me. I love too much."

He added, "Get your life right. Stop worrying about mine. I'm good. I'm together. Still a Black man. Still 100% Black."

Related

As Snoop Dogg and other hip-hop artists cozy up to Donald Trump, is hip-hop moving to the right?

While the rapper did not mention the Crypto Ball directly, thousands of comments on his video took the statement as a response to the controversial inauguration performance. The responses pointed out Snoop's prior contradictory views on Trump — specifically his view on musicians who performed at his last inauguration.

One comment said, "As a black man, I wonder how you feel knowing that the man you shucked and jived for in less than 24 hours after you left the stage, started rolling back protections for black and brown people?"

Another stated, "No one is hating on you. We are disappointed in you, especially after all you said about who would perform at his last inauguration. We feel like you sold us out and danced for massa. All money ain’t good money. No hate in my heart. You’re the one who has to live with that."

"Snoop you disappointed us. We been riding with you since we were kids. This one hurts for real," a third comment said.

Many other comments called the former anti-Trumper a "sell out" and "MAGA." 

In the wake of Snoop's performance at the Crypto Ball, he's reportedly lost more than half a million followers on social media.

Read more

about this topic


MORE FROM Nardos Haile