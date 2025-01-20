Snoop Dogg faces push back for Crypto Ball performance before Donald Trump's inauguration

Snoop Dogg is feeling the heat after performing at the Crypto Ball, an event leading up to Donald Trump's Jan. 20 inauguration.

On Sunday, the hip-hop star performed at the event hosted by former PayPal COO and incoming AI and crypto czar, David Sacks. Snoop Dogg's industry peers, Rick Ross, Soulja Boy, and Nelly, also appeared at the Trump celebration. But the hip-hop stars are now facing the music from their outraged fans online.

"Watching Rick Ross, Soulja Boy, Nelly, and Snoop Dogg all perform at Trump’s inaugural event adds an extreme amount of validation to what Malcolm X said about some black celebrities being puppets," one person said on X.

Another person said: "It's time to throw @SnoopDogg in the dumpster with the rest of Trump's white supremacist, insurrectionist allies."

The rapper's support of Trump is a turn to the right from his past public beef with the president-elect. In 2016, Snoop Dogg was a vocal opponent of Trump's campaign, posting a video on Instagram smoking marijuana to YG and Nipsey Hussle’s anti-Trump protest song, “FDT.” In the video, Snoop stated, “We ain’t voting for your punk a**.” The rapper even released his own Trump diss song, “M.A.C.A. (Make America Crip Again)" in 2017.

In the lead-up to the 2020 election, Snoop Dogg even said, “If y’all do vote for him, y’all some stupid motherf**kers."

But the rapper's tune shifted when he started working with the former president to grant clemency for his friend and Death Row Records co-founder Michael "Harry-O" Harris. After Trump agreed to Harris' pardon and Harris was released from prison, Snoop publically thanked the president, stating, “That’s great work for the president and his team on the way out."

Last year he told the Sunday Times of London, “I have nothing but love and respect for Donald Trump.”