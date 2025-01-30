"The data has been there a long time": Lawmakers grill RFK Jr. on vaccine misinformation

Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s history of anti-vaccine beliefs received no less rough a welcome on his second day of questioning in the Senate.

On Thursday, Donald Trump's embattled pick to lead the Department of Health and Human Services, senators gave the infamous anti-vaxxer tasked with setting health policy for over 300 million Americans a bipartisan drubbing.

In one emotional exchange, New Hampshire Sen. Maggie Hassan, D-N.H., revealed just how close to home Kennedy’s rhetoric on vaccines and autism had hit her.

“I am the proud mother of a 36-year-old young man with severe cerebral palsy,” Hassan said. “And a day does not go by when I don't think about 'What did I do when I was pregnant with him that might've caused the hydrocephalus that has so impacted his life?'”

Hassan sits on both the Senate health and finance committees, two GOP-steered bodies that must vote to send Kennedy’s nomination to the full Senate floor for confirmation. Kennedy met with the New Hampshire senator earlier this month in an effort to court her vote, per Politico.

“Please do not suggest that anybody in this body of either political party doesn't want to know what the cause of autism is,” she added. “The problem with this witness’s response on the autism cause and the relationships to vaccines is because he’s re-litigating and churning settled science.”

Sen. Angela Alsobrooks,​​ D-Md., also had questions for Kennedy on his claim that doctors “should not be giving Black people the same vaccine schedule that is given to white [people]” because of immune system differences.

“Can you please explain what you meant?” Alsobrooks asked, prompting Kennedy to bring up a “series of studies” that he says shows Black individuals have a stronger reaction to vaccines.

“What different schedule would you say I should've received?” Alsobrooks, who is Black, asked. “That is so dangerous.”

At least one Republican senator expressed concern with Kennedy’s anti-vaccine record, too. Bill Cassidy. R-La., asked Kennedy to rebuke some of his most easily disproven vaccine rhetoric, cautioning that he’d been “struggling” with Kennedy’s nomination.

​​"Does a 70-year-old man... who spent decades criticizing vaccines and who's financially vested in finding fault with vaccines, can he change his attitudes and approach now that he'll have the most important position influencing vaccine policy in the United States?" Cassidy asked.

Cassidy, a physician, also confronted Kennedy on his false suggestions that the measles and hepatitis B vaccines caused autism.

“What concerns me is that you’ve cast doubt on some of these vaccines recently,” Cassidy says. “The data has been there a long time.”

Kennedy's path to confirmation is one of the toughest in Trump's Cabinet. If the finance committee advances him, he could see a floor vote for confirmation as early next week.