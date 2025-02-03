13 "Top Chef" alumni land James Beard nominations, reinforcing the show’s culinary legacy

“Top Chef” has done it again.

As we’ve reported, “Top Chef” is a competitive reality show that stands out in its category. Few shows produce such high-caliber, award-winning or nominated professionals. For those unfamiliar, the James Beard Awards are considered the Oscars of the culinary world, much like the Emmys are for television actors. A nomination, alongside a Michelin star, is often the pinnacle of a chef’s career.

This year alone, 13 “Top Chef” alumni have been nominated as semifinalists for James Beard Awards. Contestants, from the most recent winner Danny (crowned last May) to season 5’s Hosea Rosenberg, have earned recognition in what is regarded as the pinnacle of culinary accolades.

Of course, there’s a bit of a “chicken and egg” situation here: Some “Top Chef” contestants come to the show with established reputations, while others grow into formidable contenders during or after the competition. The connection between the restaurant industry and a show like “Top Chef” is symbiotic. In some cases, contestants who excel on the show land a nomination, while others who leave early —like Feybesse and Howell — still earn recognition.

What’s clear is that the talent showcased on “Top Chef” is truly top-tier. The show can serve as a launching pad for chefs early in their careers, or it can act as further validation for those who have already earned awards and nominations before joining the competition.

Interestingly, the most recent season produced the highest number of nominations, with four. One category features two “Top Chef” alumni competing for Best Chef: Southeast—Bradley and Shanti.

Nominees will be announced on April 2, with winners revealed at the James Beard Restaurant and Chef Awards ceremony on June 16 in Chicago.

Here is the full list of nominees, along with their original season, restaurant(s) and category: