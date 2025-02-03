Beyoncé’s long road to Grammy glory: After years of snubs, "Cowboy Carter" ropes a historic win

After four losses in the Grammys’ top category to artists like Adele, Taylor Swift, Beck and Harry Styles—sparking accusations of racial bias from fans and critics—Beyoncé finally claimed album of the year in a historic win on Sunday night, making her the first Black woman to win the award in the 21st century, following in the footsteps of Lauryn Hill, Whitney Houston, and Natalie Cole.

After a fun evening of performances and presenters that stretched music's biggest night into the three-hour mark, the star-studded attendees packing the Crypto.com Arena still had enough energy to erupt into cheers when Beyoncé's win was announced for the award show's grand finale. A Los Angeles firefighter, helping to announce the category, gasped before even reading "Cowboy Carter" aloud.

Fellow artists Billie Eilish and Lady Gaga were moved to tears as the Texas-born singer walked to the stage, hand-in-hand with her daughter, Blue Ivy. Swift—who has won album of the year four times—raised her glass in celebration alongside Jay-Z, while rapper Glorilla stood from her front-row seat, shouting in support.

“I just feel very full and very honored. It’s been many, many years,” Beyoncé said during her acceptance speech. “I just want to thank the Grammys, every songwriter, every collaborator, every producer, for all of the hard work. I want to dedicate this to Miss [Linda] Martell, and I’ll just hopefully keep pushing forward, opening doors.”

She also acknowledged and thanked, "all the firefighters for keeping us safe."

After 35 wins and 99 nominations, "Cowboy Carter" checked off major boxes for Beyoncé. Earlier in the evening when Swift announced Beyoncé won best country album, the musician froze in place, seemingly unable to process the win and instantly becoming the meme of the night.

"Wow, I really wasn't expecting this," she said from the stage, after claiming her award.

"You know who wasn't shocked? Her manager, Blue Ivy Carter," one fan wrote to X, along with a share of the clip from Sunday night. "Look at Blue telling her to get up and accept the award."

Beyoncé's country turn in "Cowboy Carter," saw her previously shut out of the 2024 CMA Awards and the country music scene. The singer has a strained relationship with the country awards body after her 2016 "Daddy Lessons" performance with the Chicks caused conservative outrage online and in the Nashville-based industry. Last year, Beyoncé wrote that "Cowboy Carter" was born out of an experience she "had years ago where I did not feel welcome . . . and it was very clear that I wasn’t."

"It's very surreal, and it's been 25 years of just working really hard and trying my best to keep growing and keep opening up doors," The emotional singer told Entertainment Tonight after her win on Sunday. "I was just very honored. Very honored. I'm happy that my daughter got to see that."

Beyoncé and her music industry peers aren't the only people delighted with her album of the year win. "The Beyhive is buzzing!" Beyoncé exclaimed in her interview.

Essence Magazine posted a tribute to the singer after her win, stating: "Delayed but not denied. For years, Beyoncé has set the standard, shaped the culture, and redefined the art—now, the recognition has finally caught up. This award is more than a trophy. It’s about reclaiming what’s been taken, whitewashed, and shut us out for far too long."

The '70s girl group, The Pointer Sisters, who won a Grammy for best country vocal performance by a duo or group in 1975, said on X, "We are no longer the only black females to win a GRAMMY in a country music category. Welcome to the club @Beyonce and CONGRATULATIONS!"

After Beyoncé's win, Parkwood Entertainment celebrated with a post to Instagram, captioned, "Making history again, and again, and again. Beyoncé adds 3 more awards tonight and extends her lead as most awarded #GRAMMYs winner of all time. CONGRATS!"

To cap off the night's excitement, Beyoncé's camp announced that the 2025 "Cowboy Carter" tour is soon to be underway, with presale tickets available now.