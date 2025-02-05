Winter-ready squash soup: Warm up with fast flavor, no limits

While some may often associate squash soup with autumn, why restrict yourself? Squash-based soups are just as great throughout winter, too, and that encompasses much more than just buttenrut, like kabocha or acorn.

National Soup Day is this week, so as Oprah once said to Lindsay Lohan, "Let's celebrate that."

Truthfully? I'll admit that squash soup isn't necessarily my favorite (as I've mentioned earlier), but I get why people love it. Its rich, smooth texture and flavor offers a familiarity that feels especially comforting on a blustery night. You can also customize gleefully here: go in a carnivorous direction with some crispy bacon atop the soup, go in a vegan direction instead, garnish with anything you want — there's no limits.

I make this often for my mom, who likes the bite that the roasted squash gives, but I have noticed that roasting the squash, onions and garlic can sometimes add a slightly bitter note. So if you're looking to avoid that (and save a little time, too!), you can totally omit the roasting aspect and simply cook everything in the cooking liquid of your choosing for a lighter version with a cleaner flavor profile.

I keep this soup quite minimal, but if it's to your liking, throw in some carrots or parsnips or whatever you have on hand to round out the flavors all the more. For a smooth, silky soup, opt for a high-powdered or immersion blender. If you'd rather a chunkier texture, though, then go for it.

As I always say, it's your kitchen.

So, top with whatever feels right to you: a touch of miso, a dizzle of finishing oil or even a popcorn garnish. Fan of heat? Try some chili crisp or a subtler note with a warming spice, like cumin or garam masala. To add some body, opt for crème fraîche or plain yogurt or go lighter with just a smattering of freshly chopped chives. Go meaty with some crisped up bacon garnish or conversely garnish with some toasted and salted (or spiced?) nuts for a bit of texture and bite.

Throw in an apple or pear for a touch of sweetness (and fiber!) or even finish with a little sprinkling of cheese — you can also go chicken stock and heavy cream for body or stick with something like vegetable broth (or even well-seasoned water) with a touch of coconut milk or cream to balance it all out.

And that's that! This soup is endlessly adaptable and is a perfect meal to warm you up this winter.

Squash soup

Yields 04 servings Prep Time 10 minutes Cook Time 45 minutes