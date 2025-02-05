Winter-ready squash soup: Warm up with fast flavor, no limits

While some may often associate squash soup with autumn, why restrict yourself? Squash-based soups are just as great throughout winter, too, and that encompasses much more than just buttenrut, like kabocha or acorn.
National Soup Day is this week, so as Oprah once said to Lindsay Lohan, "Let's celebrate that."
Truthfully? I'll admit that squash soup isn't necessarily my favorite (as I've mentioned earlier), but I get why people love it. Its rich, smooth texture and flavor offers a familiarity that feels especially comforting on a blustery night. You can also customize gleefully here: go in a carnivorous direction with some crispy bacon atop the soup, go in a vegan direction instead, garnish with anything you want — there's no limits.
I make this often for my mom, who likes the bite that the roasted squash gives, but I have noticed that roasting the squash, onions and garlic can sometimes add a slightly bitter note. So if you're looking to avoid that (and save a little time, too!), you can totally omit the roasting aspect and simply cook everything in the cooking liquid of your choosing for a lighter version with a cleaner flavor profile.
I keep this soup quite minimal, but if it's to your liking, throw in some carrots or parsnips or whatever you have on hand to round out the flavors all the more. For a smooth, silky soup, opt for a high-powdered or immersion blender. If you'd rather a chunkier texture, though, then go for it.
As I always say, it's your kitchen.
So, top with whatever feels right to you: a touch of miso, a dizzle of finishing oil or even a popcorn garnish. Fan of heat? Try some chili crisp or a subtler note with a warming spice, like cumin or garam masala. To add some body, opt for crème fraîche or plain yogurt or go lighter with just a smattering of freshly chopped chives. Go meaty with some crisped up bacon garnish or conversely garnish with some toasted and salted (or spiced?) nuts for a bit of texture and bite.
Throw in an apple or pear for a touch of sweetness (and fiber!) or even finish with a little sprinkling of cheese — you can also go chicken stock and heavy cream for body or stick with something like vegetable broth (or even well-seasoned water) with a touch of coconut milk or cream to balance it all out.
And that's that! This soup is endlessly adaptable and is a perfect meal to warm you up this winter.
Ingredients
1 large onion, peeled and diced
2 to 3 medium-sized butternut or other squash, carefully cut in this manner — you can also opt for a package of pre-cut cubes
4 cloves garlic, peeled (don't mince)
1 apple or pear, cored and roughly chopped, optional
Oil of your choosing
Kosher salt
Freshly ground black pepper
Herbs, optional (I'd stick with sage, rosemary or chives for this dish)
Stock, broth, water or cooking liquid of your choosing (enough to cover the vegetables)
1 to 2 tablespoons heavy cream, coconut milk or coconut cream
Warming spices, optional
Garnishes, optional (popcorn, toasted squash or pumpkin seeds, crème fraîche, drizzle of oil, chile crisp, nuts, chives, whatever)
Directions
- Preheat oven to 450 degrees.
- On a large sheet tray, toss onion and squash, plus the apple or pear, if using. Add a drizzle of oil and toss again. You can also toss some rosemary sprigs or sage leaves in at this point, too. Season well.
- Cook until tender and softening, about 20 minutes, but look out for any burnt ends.
- Add garlic in the last minute or two of cooking the vegetables.
- Remove any herb stems. Add to large stock pot or Dutch oven, being careful not to transfer too much oil or any burnt pieces. Cover vegetables with cooking liquid of your choosing (no dairy or coconut product just yet), plus any warming spies you might be opting to use.
- Season again, stir well and turn heat to medium-high. Bring to a boil, reduce to simmer and let soup cook over low heat, about 15 minutes more.
- Puree soup at this point: In a Vita Mix (carefully) or with an immersion blender or just leave it chunky and rustic.
- Serve in warmed bowls garnished with your preferred toppings.
