Applebee's highly coveted Date Night Passes are coming back, just in time for Valentine’s Day

Applebee's is bringing back its popular Date Night Passes in anticipation of Valentine’s Day.

Last year, the passes caused quite a frenzy on social media after they sold out almost immediately once they were released. Applebee's is hoping that won’t happen this year and will release a total of 3,000 Date Night Passes for a handful of lucky customers.

The passes were first introduced last February and allowed customers to score discounts on food and non-alcoholic beverages at participating restaurant locations nationwide for the whole year. This year’s passes will offer customers a total of $50 off, once a month, from March 1, 2025, through Feb. 28, 2026, USA Today reported. The passes can be used when dining in or for to-go orders.

“We don’t just make meals for our guests, we make memories. From first dates to birthdays, anniversaries, and everything in between, there’s always an occasion to celebrate at Applebee’s,” Joel Yashinsky, Applebee's marketing executive, said in a statement obtained by the outlet. “Our exclusive Date Night Pass is the perfect way to keep the celebrations going every month over the course of the year with an incredible value.”

Applebee's Date Night Passes are slated to go on sale next week. They will be available only to Club Applebee's members. Members have until Wednesday, Feb. 12 at 11:59 p.m. ET to register for a chance to secure the pass for $100. Winners will be notified by Valentine's Day if they are randomly selected.

The chain is also offering couples the chance to win the “ultimate” date night experience at any Applebee's location of their choosing. To enter, they must use #ApplebeesDateNightChallenge and #Sweepstakes in their social media posts starting March 1.

Twelve winners will be randomly selected each month to receive a $100 gift card for their Applebee’s date night.