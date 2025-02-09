"I think the Canadian people would love to join the US": Trump adviser Waltz weighs annexation

Mike Waltz thinks our neighbors to the north would love to become roommates.

During a stop on NBC's "Meet the Press" on Sunday, President Donald Trump's U.S. national security adviser admitted he hasn't seen any "invasion" plans drawn up for Canada. Still, he feels that Canucks could easily become residents of the 51st state of their own free will.

"I think the Canadian people would—many of them would—love to join the United States with no tariffs, with lower taxes,” he said. “I have all kinds of neighbors down in Florida that are Canadians that are escaping, many of the liberal policies and have moved in.”

Waltz was responding to a question about Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. The Canadian leader was caught on a hot mic worrying about Trump's designs on Canada, saying that the president's expansionist goals were a "real thing."

To that end, Waltz pitched joining the U.S. as an escape from progressivism.

"I don’t think there’s any plans to invade Canada, if that’s what you’re talking about," he said. "But there are a lot of people that like what we have in the United States, and do not like the last 10 years of liberal, progressive governance under Trudeau."

Waltz went on to mention the Panama Canal and Greenland, two more targets of Trump's nakedly expansionist administration. Like their Canadian counterparts, Greenland's leaders have repeatedly shared that they have no interest in joining the United States.

"Really, what you’re seeing is a reassertion of American leadership in the Western Hemisphere, from the Arctic all the way down to the Panama Canal,” Waltz said. "That’s what we’re talking about, from Greenland, to Arctic security to the Panama Canal coming back under the United States. America has avoided our own hemisphere — where we have the energy, the food and the critical minerals — for way too long, and you’re seeing a reassertion of President Trump’s leadership."

In an interview with Bret Baier that aired on Sunday, Trump said he is serious about adding Canada to the union.

"I think Canada would be much better off being a 51st state because we lose $200 billion a year with Canada, and I'm not gonna let that happen," he said.