Taylor Swift gets booed at Super Bowl, with Trump in attendance

As expected, Taylor Swift made her way to New Orleans this weekend to attend the Super Bowl, seated in a prime spot in the stands of the Caesars Superdome amidst a small entourage consisting of rapper Ice Spice and longtime friend Ashley Avignone — but she didn't look too happy about it.

With plenty to cheer about, just off a record-breaking tour and amidst proposal rumblings, Swift's big night at the game in support of Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce got off to a rocky start when — after being announced to the crowd via jumbotron — she received a sustained chorus of audible boos.

With Donald Trump seated not too far away, along with his own posse: House Speaker Mike Johnson; Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C.; Sen. Katie Britt, R-Ala., and Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., his supporters took to social media to celebrate Swift getting the cold shoulder in red state Louisiana, while the singer herself sat with a sour expression, having clearly heard the anti-welcome.

"Trump gets massive cheers at the Super Bowl while Taylor Swift gets booed," @libsoftiktok wrote in a post to X. "The world is healing!"

"I love you! Don't listen to those boos!" Serena Williams wrote in a post of her own, sticking up for Swift.