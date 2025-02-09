Taylor Swift gets booed at Super Bowl, with Trump in attendance

Boots down in New Orleans to support Travis Kelce, Swift appeared visibly bummed in the stands after a harsh intro

By Kelly McClure

Senior Culture Editor

Published February 9, 2025 8:42PM (EST)

L-R) Ice Spice, Ashley Avignone, and Taylor Swift attend Super Bowl LIX at Caesars Superdome on February 09, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
L-R) Ice Spice, Ashley Avignone, and Taylor Swift attend Super Bowl LIX at Caesars Superdome on February 09, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

As expected, Taylor Swift made her way to New Orleans this weekend to attend the Super Bowl, seated in a prime spot in the stands of the Caesars Superdome amidst a small entourage consisting of rapper Ice Spice and longtime friend Ashley Avignone — but she didn't look too happy about it.

With plenty to cheer about, just off a record-breaking tour and amidst proposal rumblings, Swift's big night at the game in support of Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce got off to a rocky start when — after being announced to the crowd via jumbotron — she received a sustained chorus of audible boos.

Related

Hail to the Chiefs? Trump’s history with the defending Super Bowl champions

With Donald Trump seated not too far away, along with his own posse: House Speaker Mike Johnson; Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C.; Sen. Katie Britt, R-Ala., and Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., his supporters took to social media to celebrate Swift getting the cold shoulder in red state Louisiana, while the singer herself sat with a sour expression, having clearly heard the anti-welcome.

"Trump gets massive cheers at the Super Bowl while Taylor Swift gets booed," @libsoftiktok wrote in a post to X. "The world is healing!"

"I love you! Don't listen to those boos!" Serena Williams wrote in a post of her own, sticking up for Swift.

Read more

about the Super Bowl


MORE FROM Kelly McClure