"They control email lists that ask for money": Stewart bashes Democrats helplessness before Trump

We're not even a month into President Donald Trump's second term and Jon Stewart has had enough of Democrats throwing up their hands.

The comedian shared his exasperation with former White House Press Secretary and current MSNBC host Jen Psaki during the most recent episode of his podcast, "The Weekly Show." Psaki was pointing out that the Democrats don't control a single branch of government when Stewart cut in with a joke that insinuated all the party was good at was fundraising.

"Democrats just lost everything, they control nothing," Psaki said, causing Stewart to burst out into laughter.

"They do control the email lists that continue to ask for money," he said. "They still have that."

Elsewhere in the interview, Stewart said he was "shocked" by how willing the Democratic Party was to move against the desires of voters.

"[They put] their foot on the scales to make sure that Hillary Clinton comes out [on top]," he said. "Even the [Affordable Care Act] struck me as very conservative...It didn't address the very thing that was causing the foundational upset."

It's far from the first time since Election Day that Stewart has given the Democrats an earful. Post-mortems claimed the Democrats lost because they ran too far to the left, but Stewart, who has spent the last several decades mocking American politics, has a memory longer than the last week. On an episode of "The Daily Show" he excoriated the party for its continued kowtowing to Republicans and attempts to flank the GOP to its right.

“I only have one problem with the ‘woke’ theory,” Stewart said in November. “I just didn’t recall seeing any Democrats running on woke s**t...They acted like Republicans for the last four months. They wore camo hats and went to Cheney family reunions. Do you know how dangerous it is to wear a hunting hat around the Cheneys?”

Stewart diagnosed the Democrats with a terminal case of overreacting to conservative smears. He said that the party rarely stands for issues that can energize the base, wasting all of its energy responding to a fabrication in GOP voters' heads.

“Democrats were mostly running against an identity that was defined for them based on a couple of months of post-George Floyd Defund the Police #MeToo Instagram posts from four years ago,” Stewart said last year.

On the podcast this week, Psaki agreed with Stewart's assessment.

Liz Cheney is very heroic, but I don't think closing the campaign with a message about fighting democracy with a former Republican member of Congress was the right strategy," she said.