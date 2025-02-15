"So long, Tesla": Sheryl Crow waves goodbye to Musk-made car, donates proceeds to NPR

Sheryl Crow won't be taking her Tesla down any more winding roads.

The "All I Wanna Do" singer tired of the electric automaker's unshakable association with Donald Trump's unofficial co-president Elon Musk and opted to sell her Tesla and donate the proceeds to NPR.

"My parents always said… you are who you hang out with," she wrote in a Friday post to Instagram that featured the singer waving goodbye to the car. "There comes a time when you have to decide who you are willing to align with. So long, Tesla."

Crow said the money from the sale went to public radio, long a conservative target, as the outlet is under threat from Trump and Musk's federal government-razing regime.

"Money donated to [NPR]...in hopes that the truth will continue to find its way to those willing to know the truth," she wrote alongside the video soundtracked by Andrea Bocelli's "Time to Say Goodbye."

Crow was supported in the move by a who's who of twangy, progressive superstars. Margo Price said "Love to see it" while Kacey Musgraves workshopped a few puns around the regency of Crow.

"Sheryl CrowN," she wrote. "Sheryl Queen."

While people haven't committed to burning their Teslas in protest, in part because the vehicles tend to burst into flames all by themselves, Musk's alignment with Trump has hurt the automaker in sheer sales.

In Europe, sales of Teslas fell dramatically last month. The automaker went through a down year in 2024, reporting its first decline in sales in over 12 years.