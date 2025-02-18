Tupac Shakur shooting suspect attempts to delay trial on claims of new witness testimony

The man charged in the 1996 shooting death of Tupac Shakur is seeking to delay his March 2025 trial, arguing that new witness testimony is needed for a fair proceeding.

Attorneys for Duane “Keffe D” Davis filed a motion Friday in a Nevada court, stating that Davis’ defense has identified witnesses who can testify that he was not present at the shooting, despite his alleged self-implication in his memoir, “Compton Street Legend,” KSNV reported.

“This case involves decades-old allegations, and with every new piece of evidence, it becomes increasingly clear that critical facts have yet to be fully examined,” Davis' attorney, Carl Arnold, said.

The motion also claims that new evidence could point to another suspect potentially involved in Shakur’s killing. A hearing is set for Tuesday, Feb. 18, to determine whether the trial will be postponed.

Davis, a former gang leader, has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder in Shakur’s death near the Las Vegas Strip. He has been held without bail since his 2023 arrest.

Shakur, a central figure in 1990s Los Angeles hip-hop, was killed in a drive-by shooting after a car pulled up next to him and Death Row Records founder Marion “Suge” Knight.

Former Clark County District Attorney David Roger alleged to KSNV that Davis "provided the gun to his nephew and told him to go ahead and shoot. They're rolling down Flamingo Boulevard after a Mike Tyson fight. They see Tupac waving his hands out the window — he’s got an entourage and a caravan following him to a nightclub — and his nephew shoots, grazes Suge Knight’s forehead, and kills Tupac.”

Davis has denied all allegations. In January, his legal team also sought to have the charges dismissed, arguing that “the prosecution has failed to justify a decades-long delay that has irreversibly prejudiced my client,” Arnold said.