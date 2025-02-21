You won’t believe what the air fryer can do for your steak

The idea of steak in an air fryer may seem counterintuitive.

Steak, with its perfectly browned crust and warm, pink interior, seems like it would suffer in a machine as seemingly simplistic as an air fryer. But what if I told you that assumption was wrong?

Yes — the same air fryer that turns leftovers into delights and makes the crispiest wings you've ever had at home — can also cook up a truly fantastic steak.

Why an air fryer works for steak

For beginner home cooks, an air fryer may be the way to go, especially when cooking indoors. Achieving a perfectly browned, crisp exterior on a steak typically requires a cast-iron pan to be almost searingly hot. But for those not yet comfortable with high-heat cooking, this can lead to issues — like smoke filling your kitchen or, worse, a fire from oil or fat splattering in the pan.

So, if steak is your go-to protein and you’ve got a great cut, using the air fryer might just be the smartest, safest option.

Choosing the right steak

It’s also crucial to choose the right steak for the air fryer. Filet mignon or sirloin? Those should work just fine. New York strip? Absolutely. But a porterhouse? That’s better suited for a cast-iron pan, grill, or oven—not the air fryer.

And don't forget to consider the size of your air fryer. If it’s on the smaller side, trying to fit a thick, expensive steak might not be the best idea.

Best practices

When it comes to preparing an air fryer steak, it's not challenging - the device does most of the "work" for you. However, there's some important things to keep in mind in terms of preparation.

When it comes to flavoring and seasoning a steak, I like keeping it minimalist: heavily seasoned with salt and then simply basted with rosemary, garlic and butter. If you're a marinade person, though, then feel free to try that out. Just be careful to dry off the steak pretty well prior to placing it in the air fryer.

When it comes to temperature, don't shoot for the highest temperature setting: I'd go with 12 to 15 minutes at around 350, flipping once halfway through. Of course, you might opt for a different cooktime based on the steak's thickness, your preferred doneness or the likes. Prior to putting the steak in the air fryer (or cooking a steak in any way), always remember to bring it to room temperature to ensure it cooks evenly.

When it comes to what to avoid, I'd steer clear of any sort of garlic or Parmesan crust: that will definitely burn in an air fryer. Be sure, though, to add a spritz of cooking oil. If you'd like to amp up the richness, a knob or two of butter added directly to the surface of the steak about halfway through the cooking process will help add moisture, color and flavor.

If you're looking to really achieve perfection here, I'd advise doing a reverse-sear technique: Cook the steak in the air fryer as discussed for 10 to 12 minutes and then finish the exterior in a super-hot pan with a touch of neutral oil for a few minutes per side.

An important note: be careful not to overdo the exterior, looking for a super-crisp, perfectly browned crust, which might throw off the internal temperature. Steak eaters tend to prioritize internal temperatures ("how do you want it cooked?"), so you should be cognizant of both your steak exterior and its crust, as well as how the interior might cook. Don't overshoot the mark on the crust and accidentally let the interior temp. get away from you. Be mindful of that balance.

And finally, rest your steak!! A good 10 or so minutes is best to allow the juices to redistribute. This will further help guarantee a perfectly juicy, flavorful steak that’ll make you feel especially proud of your cooking skills.