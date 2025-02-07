Wings often get all the fanfare for game-day enjoyment—and for good reason. They’re portable, ultra-crispy, endlessly customizable and can cater to even the pickiest eaters. (Plus, in addition to being gluten- and dairy-free, they’re actually somewhat healthful.)

But once you try air frying wings, there’s no turning back. The magic of the air fryer lies in its ability to create the perfect crispy exterior without the mess or added fat of deep frying. Unlike baking, which can leave wings unevenly crisp, air frying ensures that each wing — crispy to the last bite — receives a uniform golden crunch. Wings cooked in the air fryer come out with a perfect, restaurant-worthy crispness in just a fraction of the time.

Once you’ve tasted the difference, traditional baking or deep frying might feel like a distant memory.

Heat, texture and the perfect bite

You won’t see me on “Hot Ones” anytime soon. When I go to Thai restaurants, I say “zero spice.” My brother has mocked me for years, claiming black pepper is too spicy for me. (He’s not wrong.)

And yet, when it comes to wings, I’m all about the heat — not just for heat’s sake, but because Frank’s RedHot adds a flavorful, savory note. Plus, I’m obsessed with the interplay: the super-crispy wing against the creamy richness of ranch or blue cheese, the cold crunch of carrot or celery contrasting with the warmth of the wing and sauce. I love texture and temperature differentiation, so it’s no surprise I’m a wings proponent.

A local bar near me serves “double-fried” wings, which have become my go-to — the only wings I regularly eat when I’m not making my own.

The at-home "double-fry" method

There are countless ways to cook wings, but my favorite method involves an air fryer. Here’s what I do:

Buy your own wings (so cheap!). Cook them in the air fryer for double the time, at the highest temperature your fryer offers (I aim for 400 degrees) — essentially mimicking a double fry. Shake the fryer basket frequently to ensure every surface crisps up as much as can be. Toss the wings in a large bowl with just enough sauce. I go for a Frank’s RedHot and butter combo, but use whatever you love — bottled sauce, dry rub or even just (more) salt and pepper.

Tips and tricks

Don't oversauce. You didn’t work for perfectly crispy wings just to make them instantly soggy. There’s a paradox here: painstakingly crisping wings only to drench them in sauce and then dunk them in more sauce — but hey, it works.

Sauce preferences. I’m a blue cheese person, but if you prefer ranch (or no dip at all), that’s your call. The only non-negotiable? Carrots and celery. The cold, raw crunch next to a saucy, cheesy, hot wing is arguably my favorite part of the whole shebang.

Wing prep essentials

Cornstarch? Optional. Some swear by it, but I find that well-dried, salted wings crisp up beautifully on their own in the air fryer. If you like using cornstarch, go for it! No cornstarch? Try baking powder.

Drying time? Meh. Some recommend letting wings dry on a rack in the fridge, but I don’t think it’s necessary.

Don’t overcrowd the air fryer. If your air fryer is small (like mine), cook in batches. Overcrowding equals soggy wings.

Cook time. Aim for 22 minutes, shaking the basket frequently. Want maximum crisp? Go for a full 30.

Time to eat — immediately

When a recipe says “serve immediately,” some people take their time. With wings? Don’t. They go from perfectly crispy to sad and soggy in a blink. And only cook what you plan to eat. Wings don’t make great leftovers.

Yes, there’s some trial and error involved, but when every variable aligns, you get one of the most satisfying cooking (and eating) experiences imaginable. And no matter how your team fares — win, lose or blowout — a plate of really, really good wings can make everything better.