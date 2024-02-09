RECIPE

Cheesy, onion-y and savory: This decadent dip will become your new get-together go-to

Pair this terrifically cheese-laden dip with you favorite "dippers," from raw veggies to chips and pita bread

By Michael La Corte

Deputy Food Editor

Published February 9, 2024 5:00PM (EST)

Cheesy dip (LauriPatterson/Getty Images)
Cheesy dip (LauriPatterson/Getty Images)

I'm a sucker for a good dip. I can almost never pass one up, regardless of the "dippers" that accompany it, especially if there is a copious amount of cheese. So, you can rest assured that the cheese quotient of this dip is . . . high.  And that's putting it lightly!

Related

Grab a bowl of this smoky chili with cinnamon and chocolate — just in time for the Big Game

I served a variation of this to a few pals at a Christmas party and they truly ate it ravenously. All that was left after about two minutes was a stained baking dish with nary a dollop of dip remaining. Conversely, I've also eaten this — by myself — for dinner. So it's truly a "choose your own ending" type deal. A large crowd, boisterously enjoying a dip whilst chitchatting and chortling, or a quiet night at home with nothing but your dip and a ton of chips and crudite. 

I promise it's just as good no matter the company (or lack thereof).

Want more great food writing and recipes? Subscribe to Salon Food's newsletter, The Bite.

It should go without saying, but this dip is by no means light, so pair it with some raw veggies and that may help to offset the heavy dip. My go-to? Raw carrot sticks are unbeatable, but I know the siren song of tortilla chips is sometimes too much to resist.

We need your help to stay independent

Subscribe today to support Salon's progressive journalism
A very, very cheesy allium dip
 Yields
servings
Prep Time
15 minutes
Cook Time
25 minutes

Ingredients

2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

2 large onions (I used 1 red, 1 yellow), peeled and thinly sliced

1 large shallot, peeled and thinly sliced

5 cloves garlic, peeled and minced

8 oz. cream cheese (at room temperature)

1/2 cup sour cream or labneh

1 tablespoons sherry or balsamic vinegar

1 ½ cups cheese of your choosing (I opted for Parmesan, fontina, mozzarella and sharp cheddar, but you obviously do not need to use that many iterations), divided 

3 tablespoons flat-leaf parsley, roughly chopped

Kosher salt

Freshly ground black pepper

1 lemon, juiced and zested

Dippers of your choosing (pita bread, raw carrots, tortilla chips, crackers, baguette, celery, radish, cucumber, potato chips, etc.) 

 

Directions

  1. Preheat oven to 400. Heat oil over medium-low heat, add onions and shallots and cook, stirring often, until tender and translucent (you're not looking to caramelize them).

  2. Add garlic, stir and cook 30 seconds until fragrant. 

  3. Deglaze with sherry vinegar, raise heat to medium-high and cook until vinegar has reduced by half (don't directly stand above pan when doing this; the vinegar is intensely pungent when it starts to reduce).

  4. In a large bowl, mix cream cheese, sour cream, 3/4 of the cheese, lemon juice and zest, salt and pepper.

  5. Using a slotted spoon, add allium mixture (try to leave as much oil as possible in pan). Mix well.

  6. Transfer to baking dish, top with remaining cheese and bake in oven for 25 minutes. Turn to broil and cook until top of dip is deeply browned (keep a close eye on it because it can go from "deeply browned" to "burnt" nearly instantaneously).

  7. Garnish with parsley, let cool 10 minutes, serve with dippers and enjoy.

Cook's Notes

You can totally substitute some citrus juice or any other vinegar for the vinegar; I just like the sherry because it pairs so well with the sautéed alliums.

Read more

about dips, appetizers, starters and finger food:


By Michael La Corte

Michael is a food writer, recipe editor and educator based in his beloved New Jersey. After graduating from the Institute of Culinary Education in New York City, he worked in restaurants, catering and supper clubs before pivoting to food journalism and recipe development. He also holds a BA in psychology and literature from Pace University.

MORE FROM Michael La Corte

Related Topics ------------------------------------------

Appetizer Cheesy Dip Food Home Cooking Recipe Starter Superbowl